One Of The Only Places In America To See Puffins Is A Serene East Coast Island With Unforgettable Beauty

Maine is definitely one of the best birdwatching destinations in the U.S. Not only is it a great place to spot eagles, owls, egrets, and shorebirds — it's also the only state in America with islands favored by nesting Atlantic Puffins. One of these is Machias Seal Island. Home to around 8,600 nesting pairs of puffins spreading as far as the eye can see, it is an unforgettable and beautiful destination for any nature lover on the planet.

Machias Seal Island is small and rocky. Its beauty lies mostly in the thousands of nesting birds living on its surface. This bird sanctuary stands just 10 miles away from Cutler Harbor between the Bay of Fundy and the Gulf of Maine. This island is the only one where visitors can land and watch the resident puffins at a very close range. Plus, with the use of specially located bird blinds, you'll be able to photograph the puffins alongside other species like arctic terns, razorbills, or peregrine falcons without causing a disturbance.

The best way to visit Machias Seal Island is by flying into Bangor International Airport (BGR), almost three hours away from Cutler Harbor by bus and two by car. Then, you would need to book a tour to travel to the island to enjoy a glimpse of Maine's charismatic puffins.