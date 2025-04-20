One Of The Only Places In America To See Puffins Is A Serene East Coast Island With Unforgettable Beauty
Maine is definitely one of the best birdwatching destinations in the U.S. Not only is it a great place to spot eagles, owls, egrets, and shorebirds — it's also the only state in America with islands favored by nesting Atlantic Puffins. One of these is Machias Seal Island. Home to around 8,600 nesting pairs of puffins spreading as far as the eye can see, it is an unforgettable and beautiful destination for any nature lover on the planet.
Machias Seal Island is small and rocky. Its beauty lies mostly in the thousands of nesting birds living on its surface. This bird sanctuary stands just 10 miles away from Cutler Harbor between the Bay of Fundy and the Gulf of Maine. This island is the only one where visitors can land and watch the resident puffins at a very close range. Plus, with the use of specially located bird blinds, you'll be able to photograph the puffins alongside other species like arctic terns, razorbills, or peregrine falcons without causing a disturbance.
The best way to visit Machias Seal Island is by flying into Bangor International Airport (BGR), almost three hours away from Cutler Harbor by bus and two by car. Then, you would need to book a tour to travel to the island to enjoy a glimpse of Maine's charismatic puffins.
Puffin watching tours to Machias Seal Island
The puffin viewing trips usually operate from May through the summer, with the best viewing season being between the months of June and July. The season ends in August, however it's important to note that landing on the island is not always guaranteed, as that depends heavily on weather and maritime conditions. Be sure to book months in advance, since the tours are popular and sell out fast. Prices might vary depending on the season.
There are two major tour operators you can book with. The most popular choice is Bold Coast Charter Company — an operator authorized by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service — though this option only takes 15 passengers per daily trip. Each tour lasts around five hours, costing from $275 to $325 per person at the time of writing. Bold Coast departs from Cutler Harbor. Sea Watch Tours also departs daily for Machias Seal Island, though its tours depart from scenic Grand Manan Island in New Brunswick, Canada.
When visiting this remarkable bird sanctuary, remember to be as respectful as possible toward the birds. Don't forget to wear warm clothes as well as waterproof shoes, and make sure to bring your camera or binoculars with you either to fully enjoy this once-in-a-lifetime birdwatching experience.
Where to stay and more things to do near Cutler Harbor
Once you're done puffin-watching, the area around Cutler Harbor has many other great outdoor activities to enjoy. For example, you can hike along the Bold Coast through peatlands and beaches, while the nature preserves of Cutler Coast Public Reserved Land and Western Head Preserve offer hiking trails and scenic coastal views to enjoy. The Little River Lighthouse — at the entrance of Cutler Harbor — is a great historic landmark worth visiting, too. Open from June 1 until late September, the lighthouse offers daily visits as well as overnight stays (reservations required). Whether you're just in town for a day or you stay overnight at the lighthouse, it's a perfect place for wonderful sunset views, leisurely strolls around Little River Island, and a peek inside the lighthouse keeper's home.
Other accommodations in the vicinity of Cutler Harbor and the Bold Coast include the Inn at Schoppee Farm in Machias, only 25 minutes away from Cutler Harbor. The Margaretta Inn is another quaint option in Cutler. If you're interested in a cozy rental property with a fully stocked kitchen, consider booking Harbor View Cottage in Cutler or the Cutler Harbor Rentals. Finally, as you head back toward the airport, be sure to stop for food in Bangor, a little-known city that's among the best of Maine.