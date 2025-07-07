This Midwest State's Festive Annual Junk Jaunt Offers Nearly 500 Miles Of Vintage Treasures And Antique Finds

Antiquing and checking out garage sales is always a fun way to spend a weekend, but staying in one city can limit your choices and leave you seeing the same objects over and over again. Going to more popular antique sales can be intimidating, too, especially when you come across professional antiquers. Thankfully, there is an event in September in Nebraska that provides an extremely fun multi-town garage sale; perfect for casual explorers and professionals alike, it's known as the Junk Jaunt.

This isn't your standard garage sale. The Junk Jaunt includes 350 miles of treasures to explore. Over 33 different towns and hundreds of vendors get involved every year. The event lasts for three days, giving you plenty of time to drive around and explore. Of course, you won't be able to visit every stop, but you can see as much as you can find before it closes up at the end of the weekend. Most vendors are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., so you have plenty of time to explore.

Despite the name, the items aren't necessarily junk. While there are plenty of yard sales by the average homeowner, many businesses get involved too, including antique stores, so there's a good chance to come across some very valuable, unique, and rare items. If you want to make sure you don't miss any amazing finds, you can purchase the Junk Jaunt Shopper Guide, which features ads for all the locations involved, the main kinds of items each location sells, places to eat, hotels available, and more.