Surfers Are Flocking To This Dreamy Country For The World's Longest Wave

The image of Machu Picchu and other under-the-radar ancient ruins may come to mind when you think of Peru, but a small fishing town on its north coast is gaining traction among the global surfing community. Travelers from all around the world come to Puerto Malabrigo, also known as Chicama, to experience riding a wave so long you can listen to a full song and not be done yet.

According to NASA, while it's difficult to know for sure, the swells at Chicama might be the longest left-hand waves in the world. For those unfamiliar, left-hand waves break to the left from the surfer's point of view while paddling out. That means the surfer's left side does most of the work as they carve through the water in a counter-clockwise motion.

Surfers spend around 7 seconds riding an average-sized wave break, but at Chicama, they can stay in one for 3 to 5 minutes as they stretch to over a mile. How is this possible? The wave comprises several sections — Malpaso, Keys, El Point, and El Hombre — that can connect during powerful swells that create an uninterrupted ride.

However, the waves at Chicama are not just for pros. Even beginners can get their start here thanks to the smooth shape of the waves. "Chicama's waves aren't just long. They are perfectly shaped. They couldn't break for as long as they do if they weren't," Peruvian surfer Gino "Chato" Guillen tells NBC News. "You don't need to surf the whole break to appreciate what's special about this place."