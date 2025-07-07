Washington's Columbia River Gorge City Blends Luxe Resorts, Stunning Pacific Northwest Scenery, And Native Heritage
When it comes to scenic greenery, the Columbia River Gorge between Washington and Oregon is one of the best sites in the Pacific Northwest. With rolling hills, steep cliffs, Oregon's tallest waterfall with unbelievable views, and, of course, the Columbia River, it's a peaceful and serene setting for any nature lover. If you're hoping to experience the majesty of the gorge for the duration of your stay, there's no better place to do it than in the town of Stevenson, Washington.
Located about 50 minutes from Vancouver, Stevenson is home to the gorgeous Skamania Lodge. Although the lodge is only about 30 years old, it seems like a hidden gem from the ancient past, nestled among the trees and built from massive logs. Even the name harkens to the past, as "Skamania" means "swift water" in the native Chinook language.
But no matter where you choose to stay in Stevenson, one thing is clear — it's the perfect way to experience the outdoors. Whether you love hiking, biking, boating, floating, or zip-lining, you can do it all and more against one of the best backdrops in the world.
The best things to do in Stevenson
For centuries, Native American tribes like the Chinook settled along the Columbia River for fishing, fur trapping, and trading. You can learn about native heritage and how they lived off the land at the Columbia Gorge Museum. In addition to area history, the museum also features art exhibits and kid-friendly interactive workshops, just in case you're traveling with young ones.
If you're more of an outdoorsy type, Stevenson has virtually every activity you could want. Skamania Lodge Adventures offers various excursions to help you explore the Pacific Northwest. You can book a ziplining tour, traverse the aerial park, rent bikes to ride around the resort, or throw some axes. For those who appreciate a well-maintained golf course, Skamania Lodge offers both traditional and disc golf options. Alternatively, you can rent a paddleboard or kayak to venture out on the river.
After a day of fun and activities, you'll likely work up an appetite. Stevenson has a fabulous waterfront district with some incredible bars and restaurants. If you want riverfront views, Clark and Lewie's is the best option, serving burgers (including those from elk and bison), sandwiches, salads, and wraps. If you prefer a pub, there's Walking Man Brewing or Red Bluff Tap House. Stevenson also has several Mexican restaurants, including El Rio Texicantina, Corona's Mexican Food, and Tacos Pepe.
Planning a visit to Washington's Columbia River Gorge
To get to Stevenson, you'll want to fly into Portland International Airport, one of the most beautiful airports in America. From there, you can take two routes to Stevenson. The first will take you through Troutdale, Oregon's Gateway to the Columbia River Gorge." With this option, you'll have to cross over the aptly named Bridge of the Gods, which requires a toll. Alternatively, you can cross the Columbia River closer to Portland via Highway 205, then follow Highway 14 on the Washington side to avoid paying anything.
There are multiple smaller hotels within Stevenson's riverfront district, or you can stay at Skamania Lodge. If you choose the lodge, there are four options for accommodations. First, you can book a room inside the lodge itself. Second, you can get a unique vantage point by staying in a luxury treehouse. If you like added privacy but want to stay on the ground, Skamania offers cabin rentals. Finally, you can go glamping with high-end tents on raised platforms.
To take full advantage of all the outdoor activities, it's best to come to Stevenson during the spring and summer. However, if you prefer winter sports like skiing and snowboarding, the city is relatively close to Mount Hood (just over an hour away). Stevenson often gets snow during the winter, so you can have a more magical vacation, especially during the holiday season.