Washington's Columbia River Gorge City Blends Luxe Resorts, Stunning Pacific Northwest Scenery, And Native Heritage

When it comes to scenic greenery, the Columbia River Gorge between Washington and Oregon is one of the best sites in the Pacific Northwest. With rolling hills, steep cliffs, Oregon's tallest waterfall with unbelievable views, and, of course, the Columbia River, it's a peaceful and serene setting for any nature lover. If you're hoping to experience the majesty of the gorge for the duration of your stay, there's no better place to do it than in the town of Stevenson, Washington.

Located about 50 minutes from Vancouver, Stevenson is home to the gorgeous Skamania Lodge. Although the lodge is only about 30 years old, it seems like a hidden gem from the ancient past, nestled among the trees and built from massive logs. Even the name harkens to the past, as "Skamania" means "swift water" in the native Chinook language.

But no matter where you choose to stay in Stevenson, one thing is clear — it's the perfect way to experience the outdoors. Whether you love hiking, biking, boating, floating, or zip-lining, you can do it all and more against one of the best backdrops in the world.