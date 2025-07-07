'Puerto Rico's Garden' Is A Gorgeous Inland Island Destination With Verdant Cliffs And Waterfalls

Puerto Rico, also known by its nickname of the "Island of Enchantment," is a magical place where the rivers and lakes glisten under the Caribbean sun. The waters of this island — like this lagoon that is a bioluminescent gem brimming with sea turtles and manatees — have long called to be found and explored by the adventurous. Puerto Rico's mountains also hide plenty of unique places to see including a wildly underrated town with no crowds and ancient beauty as well as a small town called Aibonito that is fondly known as "Puerto Rico's Garden."

Conveniently located about an hour from Ponce on the southern side of the islands and 90 minutes from San Juan in the north, Aibonito is a must-see place to sneak in between your beach and lagoon adventures. The summer is the best time to visit this vibrant garden of a town because this is when Aibonito comes to life with the annual Festival de las Flores (Flower Festival). The festival runs for nine or ten days and entrance costs around $7 per person during the week, $8 on the weekends, with kids under 12 getting in for $3 (at the time of this writing). As you walk amongst zinc-roofed houses and the Plaza de Recreo, the smell of flowers, succulents, and fruits will waft towards you. You'll also hear lively music and the sound of vendors hawking their artisanal items and gardening accessories. Plus, on top of the charm of the town itself, Aibonito is also surrounded by natural wonders.