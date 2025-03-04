Tucked Deep In Puerto Rico's Mountains Is A Wildly Underrated Town With No Crowds And Ancient Beauty

Some places are on almost everyone's bucket list. There's Paris, with its stress-free solo travel appeal, and London, where the coolest street art murals make for the perfect photo ops. But when you finally get there — no matter the time of year — you realize there's no such thing as an off-season. These destinations are always packed, and for good reason. Luckily, Puerto Rico offers a different kind of experience. It's always stunning, and even at its most popular, it rarely feels as overcrowded as these European hotspots. Beyond the colorful streets of San Juan, you'll find hidden escapes like Jayuya, a mountain town full of ancient beauty, untouched landscapes, and a quiet charm that makes it one of the island's best-kept secrets. Expect serene mountain vistas, centuries-old petroglyphs, rich cultural heritage, and a side of Puerto Rico most visitors never see.

One of the best things about traveling to Puerto Rico is that it's a domestic flight for U.S. tourists, meaning no passports, visas, or international planning headaches. The fastest way to get to Jayuya is by flying into Mercedita International Airport (PSE) in Ponce — only an hour's drive away. If your flight lands at Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (SJU) or Fernando Luis Ribas Dominicci Airport in San Juan, you'll need to be on the road for two hours. For those who are already vacationing on Cayo Icacos' uninhabited white sand beaches, Jayuya is under three hours away. Meanwhile, from the lush rainforests of El Yunque, the drive takes about two and a half hours.