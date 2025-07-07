One Of Rick Steves' Favorite Towns In The Netherlands Is Called 'mini-Amsterdam' Without Crowds

Picture trees leaning over canals ebbing along cobblestoned streets lined with charming historic buildings, as bicycles trundle over little bridges. Amsterdam immediately comes to mind, but take a closer look: The canals are much narrower and older, and situated at street level, seamlessly complementing walkways instead of barging through. The paths are peaceful without jostling crowds, cannabis in the air, red-light district, rowdy revelers, or the highest tourist tax of any European city. Welcome to Delft, one of Rick Steves' favorite towns in the Netherlands, which he calls "an idyllic mini-Amsterdam ... urban Holland with training wheels" on his website, the next place he recommends to visit after the capital, if traveling the country.

Just like Steves' favorite day trips from Amsterdam, Delft is an easy hour-long train ride away, drawing tourists in search of its trademark blue-and-white porcelain, the quintessential Dutch keepsake and national emblem found in nearly every Holland home. But stay for the graceful Renaissance architecture and handsome Gothic flourishes of its medieval heart, where it feels like time has stood still since the Dutch Golden Age of the 17th century, and see why Delft is often referred to as "Holland's fairytale city" and "the prettiest town in all of Holland."

The compact historic center is a spectacular stroll, a real-life replica of the gently lit and hued tranquility that native son Johannes Vermeer portrayed in oil masterpieces of his hometown, inspiring writer Marcel Proust to proclaim the Old Master's View of Delft "the most beautiful picture in the world." As you explore squares, churches, shopping alleys, backstreet pubs, and captivating restaurants, spot and delight in public art, civic infrastructure, and even sidewalks adroitly adorned with facets of Delft Blue ceramics.