A Popular National Park Is Also One Of The Most Dangerous Tourist Attractions In America

It may attract millions of visitors a year, but Zion National Park in southwest Utah holds a dark secret: One of its most iconic hikes is also a deathtrap. Since the turn of the century, at least 10 people have fallen to their deaths while hiking Angels Landing, a strenuous but breathtaking trail overlooking a vast, rocky canyon. The 5.5-mile out-and-back hike, which takes you up a sweat-inducing 1,488 feet of elevation, culminates in a steep and narrow ridge with no guardrails and a sheer 1,000 foot drop to the valley floor below.

It is regularly ranked among the most dangerous hikes in America — along with the iconic Half Dome trek in Yosemite National Park — as well as the most dangerous attractions in the country. One fatality at Angels Landing occurred as recently as March 2021, when 43-year-old Jason Hartwell was discovered below the summit, his injuries indicating a fall from a considerable height. Although other U.S. national parks have more recorded fatalities — Grand Canyon National Park tops the list with almost 200 deaths between 2007 and March 2024 — Angels Landing is particularly noteworthy due to its popularity.

In fact, it has become so overloaded with tourists that the National Park Service introduced a lottery-based permit system in April 2022 to help manage numbers and ensure a safer experience. Even with permits, congestion at the summit remains an issue, according to a recent Reddit thread. One Redditor noted the only time they were frightened on the route was at the top due to a "crowd of scared tourists that clog the path." Another admitted that "the scary part is just the people in general."