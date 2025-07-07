A Popular National Park Is Also One Of The Most Dangerous Tourist Attractions In America
It may attract millions of visitors a year, but Zion National Park in southwest Utah holds a dark secret: One of its most iconic hikes is also a deathtrap. Since the turn of the century, at least 10 people have fallen to their deaths while hiking Angels Landing, a strenuous but breathtaking trail overlooking a vast, rocky canyon. The 5.5-mile out-and-back hike, which takes you up a sweat-inducing 1,488 feet of elevation, culminates in a steep and narrow ridge with no guardrails and a sheer 1,000 foot drop to the valley floor below.
It is regularly ranked among the most dangerous hikes in America — along with the iconic Half Dome trek in Yosemite National Park — as well as the most dangerous attractions in the country. One fatality at Angels Landing occurred as recently as March 2021, when 43-year-old Jason Hartwell was discovered below the summit, his injuries indicating a fall from a considerable height. Although other U.S. national parks have more recorded fatalities — Grand Canyon National Park tops the list with almost 200 deaths between 2007 and March 2024 — Angels Landing is particularly noteworthy due to its popularity.
In fact, it has become so overloaded with tourists that the National Park Service introduced a lottery-based permit system in April 2022 to help manage numbers and ensure a safer experience. Even with permits, congestion at the summit remains an issue, according to a recent Reddit thread. One Redditor noted the only time they were frightened on the route was at the top due to a "crowd of scared tourists that clog the path." Another admitted that "the scary part is just the people in general."
Tips on enjoying Angels Landing safely
Thanks to the permit system, Angels Landing has become safer, and this is reflected in there being no recorded fatalities since 2022 (at the time of publication). However, this hike can still be treacherous. To reach the summit, the final half-mile involves climbing up a ridge that is only a few feet wide, with a number of smooth limestone steps that become slippery in wet conditions. The only protection from falling from the steep drop-offs on either side of the trail are heavy chains attached to the rock, which you can hold on to. Again, these can become slippery in wet and icy conditions.
To maximize safety, it is very important to wear proper hiking shoes with good traction. It is also advisable to bring a backpack to carry your snacks, hydration, sunscreen, and other essential items so that you can focus on holding on to the chains as you ascend the summit. For a better chance of dry conditions, hike the trail from March to October, although bear in mind temperatures in the summer can reach 100 degrees, so try and start early in the morning, and bring plenty of water. Angels Landing is open year-round, but winter trails at Zion are more likely to be wet or covered in snow and ice.
If you prefer to avoid Angels Landing altogether, Zion National Park has over 90 miles of trails with some of the most breathtaking scenery in Utah, where you can explore giant waterfalls, canyons, emerald pools, and jagged mountains. To avoid the crowds, head to Zion's "other" entrance in the north toward Kolob Canyons. Here you can enjoy a scenic drive with views of the red rock canyons and 20 miles of secluded trails.