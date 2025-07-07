Woodland Trails Meet Wide-Open Water And Fishing At This Winding Tennessee Lake Outside Knoxville

Fishing lovers, lock in. One of the most popular fishing spots in Tennessee, not to mention one of the largest lakes in the Southeast, is within reach. Watts Bar Lake, a unique and historical destination, is just over an hour away from Knoxville, making it a quick car ride from Knoxville's McGhee Tyson Airport. The winding lake is an easy day trip from Knoxville's bustling downtown shops and restaurants, or perfect for a weekend jaunt. The area is a gateway to national and state forests, prime fishing spots, boating excursions, and plenty of camping sites to extend your stay. Watts Bar Lake is a local favorite due to its intriguing history: It's actually a human-made lake dating back to the 1940s. Originally constructed to help prevent flooding, the lake is now brimming with wildlife and is a beautiful escape for both locals and travelers.

Campgrounds are numerous at this Tennessee lake, with tent camping, resort, cabin rentals, and RV park options to choose from. The Rockwood Marina and RV Resort is ideal for boat owners and water sport enthusiasts, offering recreational rentals ranging from pontoons to paddleboards. The resort has an onsite bar and grill, both pool and beach amenities, and a community fire pit, with lodging prices ranging from $54 to $129 a night. For those looking to tent camp, there are many affordable sites to choose from, like the Hornsby Hollow Campground with rates starting at $42 during the week, and ranging to $75 per night on the weekends. Grab your go-to items for a quick and easy camping retreat, and let's hit the lake.