Woodland Trails Meet Wide-Open Water And Fishing At This Winding Tennessee Lake Outside Knoxville
Fishing lovers, lock in. One of the most popular fishing spots in Tennessee, not to mention one of the largest lakes in the Southeast, is within reach. Watts Bar Lake, a unique and historical destination, is just over an hour away from Knoxville, making it a quick car ride from Knoxville's McGhee Tyson Airport. The winding lake is an easy day trip from Knoxville's bustling downtown shops and restaurants, or perfect for a weekend jaunt. The area is a gateway to national and state forests, prime fishing spots, boating excursions, and plenty of camping sites to extend your stay. Watts Bar Lake is a local favorite due to its intriguing history: It's actually a human-made lake dating back to the 1940s. Originally constructed to help prevent flooding, the lake is now brimming with wildlife and is a beautiful escape for both locals and travelers.
Campgrounds are numerous at this Tennessee lake, with tent camping, resort, cabin rentals, and RV park options to choose from. The Rockwood Marina and RV Resort is ideal for boat owners and water sport enthusiasts, offering recreational rentals ranging from pontoons to paddleboards. The resort has an onsite bar and grill, both pool and beach amenities, and a community fire pit, with lodging prices ranging from $54 to $129 a night. For those looking to tent camp, there are many affordable sites to choose from, like the Hornsby Hollow Campground with rates starting at $42 during the week, and ranging to $75 per night on the weekends. Grab your go-to items for a quick and easy camping retreat, and let's hit the lake.
Take to Watts Bar Lake for fishing and boating
Watts Bar Lake is a beloved fishing haven, where you can cast your line and catch multiple types of bass, bluegill, sunfish, muskellunge, large catfish, and crappie. The wide-open water is renowned for its plentiful fishing spots, but that doesn't mean you will have fewer fish to catch, as gamefish are regularly stocked from the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA). Spanning over 700 miles of shoreline, the lake is a vast meeting of multiple tributaries and generally maintains a high water level, perfect for activities during any season due to Tennessee's moderate winter temperatures. Please note that before you get your tacklebox ready to go, you must obtain a valid fishing license and familiarize yourself with regulations on the TWRA's website, some of which vary based on the season. While gear is available to rent, purchasing fishing gear before you go on vacation can save you on rental costs.
There are numerous spots to launch your boat at Watts Bar Lake, with 58 Landing being a stand-out for its adjoining park with walking trails, picnic areas, and restrooms. Other boating spots include the TVA Lakeshore Park Boat Ramp with attached park and spacious parking lot. Whether you're bringing your own boat, renting a canoe, enjoying a swim, or cozying in for a long day of fishing, be sure to bring sunscreen, plenty of snacks and water, a swimsuit and towels, and bug repellent.
Trek serene, twisting woodland trails
Whether you're a seasoned hiker or are looking for a casual trek, Watts Bar Lake has options for you. The Betty Brown Memorial Trail is notable for being pet-friendly in a relaxing environment. The trail is rated easy to moderate in difficulty, and is a 3.5-mile loop, located less than 30 minutes southwest of the lake. Another popular hike is the Whites Creek Trail, a quiet, moderately challenging 3-mile trail near Spring City, Tennessee, located right off the water. For a slower-paced walking trail away from the hustle and bustle, the Roane County Park Loop has gorgeous water views and only takes about 20 minutes to complete.
There are countless other hiking spots, ranging from larger state parks to more intimate walks where you may catch a glimpse of otters playing or folks enjoying a fishing spot. Due to the terrain around the water, some of the treks could be rocky and uneven. Solid hiking shoes and comfortable clothes are definitely recommended for exploring, along with plenty of water to drink, sunscreen, and packed snacks for fuel. If you're a fan of birdwatching or relishing in small treasures like hidden, trickling streams, bring your binoculars and get ready to immerse yourself in the trees.