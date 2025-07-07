The Wildly Unexpected Drink That's More Hydrating Than Water For Beating The Summer Heat

On a hot summer's day, most people reach for a glass of water, a refreshing coconut water, or colorful sports drinks like Gatorade or Powerade to avoid heat stroke while doing outdoor activities. However, unfortunately for the lactose-intolerant, milk may be even more hydrating than water, according to a study published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition.

The study looked at 13 beverages, including iced tea, hot tea, still water, sparkling water, a sports drink, and milk, to determine which drinks promote long-term hydration. It should come as no surprise that consuming water (both still and sparkling) hydrates the body quickly. However, researchers found that "drinks containing the highest macronutrient and electrolyte contents were the most effective at maintaining fluid balance."

In other words, if you're looking for long-term hydration without running to the bathroom a million times to pee, milk is the best choice for two reasons. First, it contains a combination of sugar, protein, fat, vitamins, and minerals, which slows down how quickly liquid exits your body. Second, just like an electrolyte packet, milk has salt and potassium. These substances are essential for retaining water and replacing salt that's easily lost while sweating. "Replacing lost fluid just with plain water means the body has too much water and not enough salt, so to even things out, it will get rid of water by producing urine," explained St. Andrews University's School of Medicine professor Ron Maughan to the BBC.