Norway's Once-Abandoned Fishing Village Has Become A Refuge For Creatives Under The Northern Lights

Norway is often referred to as one of the world's happiest countries, and it's generally easy to see why: From lounging on stunning beaches under the midnight sun in the Arctic wilderness to visiting this jewel-like fjord with renowned views called the "Grand Canyon of Norway," there are multitudes of gorgeous sights to see and adventures to pursue in this Nordic wonderland. But the tiny, formerly abandoned fishing village of Nyksund in the far-north Vesterålen archipelago is an unlikely one. Against all odds, this small hamlet has been reborn as a refuge for artists and, by extension, a tourist destination for creative types.

In the early 1900s, Nyksund was a thriving fishing village, with a core of permanent residents plus an influx of several hundred more in the winter. But as larger fishing vessels became de rigueur, Nyksund's harbour was too narrow, and the town's inhabitants eventually all relocated. By 1975, nobody was left. But in recent decades, the tiny town has gained a second life, and today this delightful artsy enclave under the glow of the northern lights is well worth the trek north to visit.