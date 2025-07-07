This Iconic European Paradise Dethroned Vienna As The World's Most Livable City In 2025

The verdict on 2025's most livable city is out and — contrary to the past three years — it isn't Vienna coming out on top of the list. Copenhagen has dethroned the Austrian capital from the top spot in the livability ranking of the hotly anticipated Global Liveability Index. The study is carried out yearly by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU), which gathers data from 173 global cities across categories including stability, healthcare, culture and environment, education, and infrastructure to determine the world's most comfortable and least desirable cities to reside in.

Scoring a total of 98 points out of 100, Copenhagen earned flawless marks in stability, education, and infrastructure. On its heels, Vienna received an overall score of 97.1, dropping five points in the stability category due to threats of terror attacks in the last year. Vienna shares second place with Zurich, while Melbourne rounds out the top three with a score of 97.

This isn't the only accolade Copenhagen has bagged in 2025: The city was named the world's happiest city by the Institute for Quality of Life's Happy City Index report. Known for its bike lanes, green spaces, and 37-hour workweek, it seems like this iconic European paradise — at least in 2025 — can do no wrong.