This Iconic European Paradise Dethroned Vienna As The World's Most Livable City In 2025
The verdict on 2025's most livable city is out and — contrary to the past three years — it isn't Vienna coming out on top of the list. Copenhagen has dethroned the Austrian capital from the top spot in the livability ranking of the hotly anticipated Global Liveability Index. The study is carried out yearly by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU), which gathers data from 173 global cities across categories including stability, healthcare, culture and environment, education, and infrastructure to determine the world's most comfortable and least desirable cities to reside in.
Scoring a total of 98 points out of 100, Copenhagen earned flawless marks in stability, education, and infrastructure. On its heels, Vienna received an overall score of 97.1, dropping five points in the stability category due to threats of terror attacks in the last year. Vienna shares second place with Zurich, while Melbourne rounds out the top three with a score of 97.
This isn't the only accolade Copenhagen has bagged in 2025: The city was named the world's happiest city by the Institute for Quality of Life's Happy City Index report. Known for its bike lanes, green spaces, and 37-hour workweek, it seems like this iconic European paradise — at least in 2025 — can do no wrong.
Copenhagen is all about safety, bike culture, and sustainability
Acing a perfect index score in the EIU study's stability category propelled Copenhagen ahead of Vienna, and it's no wonder that so many women consider this city for their first solo trip. Redditor u/shedrinkscoffee shared, "I've been multiple times at different times of the year. Some were solo trips and I felt safe to walk and take public transportation later at night." However, this doesn't give you carte blanche to let your guard down at all times. Keep in mind that scammers are targeting travelers in 2025 like never before, and no country is fully exempt from these unfortunate situations.
Still, the crime rate in Copenhagen remains blissfully low compared to many other destinations, making it a joy to explore. A comprehensive public transport system allows you to easily access a bus, train, or metro with a City Pass or kiosk-purchased tickets, but we suggest doing as the locals do and hopping on a bike to get around. Copenhagen, (rightfully) dubbed a city of cyclists, boasts an infrastructure of 16 cycle superhighways that span 528 miles in total, giving bikers top priority when commuting. Download the bike-sharing app Donkey Republic to access the orange city bikes if you're just visiting.
Perhaps what makes Copenhagen such a livable city is its dedication to adapting its infrastructure for a green and sustainable future. The Copenhagen Citizen Service highlights the city's continuing efforts to "combine growth, development and quality of life with reduced CO2 emissions, so that we can become the world's first CO2 neutral capital." If that's not livable, we don't know what is.