The Reason Roadside Billboards Are Illegal In Hawaii

There are few things more beautiful than taking a Hawaiian road trip, like following the famous Road to Hāna on Maui, full of twists, turns, and waterfall charm. You can also explore Saddle Road on the Big Island or simply rent a car and drive around with the Shaka Guide app that acts as a Hawaiian tour guide. Your eyes will be treated to sights of majestic volcanoes, lush greenery, sandy beaches, and the glittering ocean. However, you won't see any billboards. In fact, it's the law in Hawaii that there are no billboards to mar the stunning scenery of this gorgeous place. It all goes back to a group called the Outdoor Circle, a non-profit organization that began in 1912 and is still active (they're also responsible for planting some of the breathtakingly large trees in Hawaii).

The organization was started by a group of women who wanted to keep their neighborhood green and beautiful, free of large, ugly ads on buildings or in their town. Winston Welch, the executive director for the Outdoor Circle, tells KHON2.com, "These ladies got together and said, we're going to start a boycott of the stores that carry the products that were advertised on the billboards." The law was passed in 1926 and went into effect in 1927.