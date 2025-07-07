Sandwiched Between Los Angeles And Palm Springs Is The Opulent Casino Voted 'Best Outside Las Vegas'
You'd never guess one of the nation's most opulent casino resorts began as a bingo hall. Located in San Bernardino County, home to one of California's best road trips with desert and mountain views, and Big Bear, one of the most filmed lakes in the world, is the extravagant Yaamava' Resort & Casino at San Manuel. In 1986, the Yuhavaaviatam of San Manuel Nation invested in a high-stakes bingo hall in the city of Highland, approximately 60 miles east of downtown Los Angeles and 52 miles west of Palm Springs. The endeavor proved so successful that the San Manuel Nation expanded its operations to include a 100,000-square-foot casino with a card room and slot machines. The customers came in droves, but it never equalled the glamour of the luxury resort casinos of the Coachella Valley and Palm Springs.
That all changed in 2021, when a 17-story tower emerged where the old San Manuel once stood, and the name was changed to Yaamava' Resort & Casino at San Manuel. San Bernardino County finally had its world-class resort rivaling Palm Springs and Vegas. Yaamava' is no ordinary luxury resort, and it has the accolades to prove it. Voted "Best Casino Outside of Las Vegas" by USA Today, and named "Best Overall Casino Outside of Las Vegas" by Newsweek Readers' Choice Awards, as well as a AAA Five Diamond approval, Yaamava' has it going on. What's more, The Pines Modern Steakhouse, Yaamava's premier dining destination, has received numerous recognitions, including USA Today's Readers' Choice Award for "Best Casino Restaurant" and has earned a AAA Four Diamond rating. What began as a humble Tribal casino now sets the standard in luxury hospitality.
A world of opulence awaits at Yaamava'
Yaamava's grand, best-in-class casino resort spans 700,000 square feet with two floors of gaming space, including 7,000 slot machines, 150 table games, baccarat, four high-limit rooms, and a VIP concierge. Slip into style while gaming at The Enclave, where you can sip a delicious cocktail while you play your game of choice. Big spenders get the royal treatment at The Vault, a lounge that eludes Prohibition-era decadence with craft cocktails and rare spirits. High-limit slot and game rooms tempt those who play to win, while Lotus 8 Palace is a zen refuge away from the noise with soft music and soothing teas.
The casino is not the only game in town at Yaamava'. Step into sublime sophistication at any of the 432 guest rooms or suites, which feature premium comforts and amenities, with sweeping vistas of the San Bernardino Mountains. Standard rooms start at approximately $660 per night. Yaamava' is no slouch when it comes to shopping, either. The signature boutique, 1891, is a treasure trove of designer fashion and accessories, while additional shopping options ensure you stay and return home in style.
The pool deck at Yaamava' is not just a pool; it's an experience. It not only stuns with crystal-clear pools and saunas, amenity-stocked cabanas, and lounge chairs galore, but it's a year-round extravaganza of events, including hit-making bands, curated cocktail events with music and bites, or their Summer Sessions for the ultimate happy hour. Grab some delicious grub at Radiance Cafe or a cocktail at Helix Bar while the music plays on. If you're a hotel pool aficionado, check out our guide to the world's most luxurious pools.
Star-studded concerts, award-winning dining, and a world-class spa
Big name entertainment is at the heart of the Yaamava' experience. When Yaamava' Theater opened and partnered with Live Nation in the spring of 2022, the Red Hot Chili Peppers ushered in the alliance. Since then, the concert hall, which seats up to 3,000, has witnessed music legends such as Mariah Carey, Stevie Nicks, The Black Keys, and Al Green, plus comedy superstars, like Jim Gaffigan and Leslie Jones. For a more intimate experience, Tukut Lounge offers live music with a state-of-the-art sound system in a plush setting. And don't forget the poolside concerts featuring hit-making artists while you soak up the sun or stars.
Yaamava' boasts 20 restaurants and bars, including the award-winning Pines Modern Steakhouse. The Serrano Buffet gives the best in Vegas a run for its money, while Chingon Kitchen turns up the heat with authentic Mexican dishes. There are plenty of casual options, including the all-day Serrano Cafe and The 909, a sports bar surrounded by LED screens and high-tech features that will make you feel like you're at the game. Whether you seek excitement or a quiet retreat, you'll find bars and lounges throughout the property.
Inspired by Earth's bounty and natural elements, Serrano Spa is the recipient of a Five Star designation by Forbes Travel Guide. Surrender to total relaxation as you wade through the water circuit before you indulge in a face or body ritual. Then slip away to the relaxation lounge or terrace for some extra "me time." Whether you're hitting it big on the gaming floor, lounging by the pool, or jamming out to live music, Yaamava' Resort & Casino at San Manuel truly offers something for everyone.