Sandwiched Between Los Angeles And Palm Springs Is The Opulent Casino Voted 'Best Outside Las Vegas'

You'd never guess one of the nation's most opulent casino resorts began as a bingo hall. Located in San Bernardino County, home to one of California's best road trips with desert and mountain views, and Big Bear, one of the most filmed lakes in the world, is the extravagant Yaamava' Resort & Casino at San Manuel. In 1986, the Yuhavaaviatam of San Manuel Nation invested in a high-stakes bingo hall in the city of Highland, approximately 60 miles east of downtown Los Angeles and 52 miles west of Palm Springs. The endeavor proved so successful that the San Manuel Nation expanded its operations to include a 100,000-square-foot casino with a card room and slot machines. The customers came in droves, but it never equalled the glamour of the luxury resort casinos of the Coachella Valley and Palm Springs.

That all changed in 2021, when a 17-story tower emerged where the old San Manuel once stood, and the name was changed to Yaamava' Resort & Casino at San Manuel. San Bernardino County finally had its world-class resort rivaling Palm Springs and Vegas. Yaamava' is no ordinary luxury resort, and it has the accolades to prove it. Voted "Best Casino Outside of Las Vegas" by USA Today, and named "Best Overall Casino Outside of Las Vegas" by Newsweek Readers' Choice Awards, as well as a AAA Five Diamond approval, Yaamava' has it going on. What's more, The Pines Modern Steakhouse, Yaamava's premier dining destination, has received numerous recognitions, including USA Today's Readers' Choice Award for "Best Casino Restaurant" and has earned a AAA Four Diamond rating. What began as a humble Tribal casino now sets the standard in luxury hospitality.