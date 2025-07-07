This New Zealand Beach Is Known For Its Mysterious Spherical Boulders And Spectacular Ocean Sunsets

New Zealand is a place that is so jaw-droppingly beautiful it borders on the mythical at times — no wonder many of its attractions served as the backdrop to "The Lord of the Rings," including the iconic national park of Tongariro. The country is divided into two islands, and the three-hour ferry journey between them results in a complete change in scenery, culture, and atmosphere. Not only is the South Island one of the safest islands in the world, but it is also home to some incredible scenery and gorgeous beaches, like the easily accessible coastal paradise of Abel Tasman, or Koekohe Beach with its famous Moeraki Boulders.

On the east coast of the South Island, you will find Koekohe Beach, where a unique natural phenomenon blends with the mythical to present an individual sight. These spherical boulders, some reaching up to 10 feet wide, were formed 60 million years ago, first as tiny pebbles, and over millions of years, they accumulated layer upon layer of crystallized minerals, causing them to grow in size to their impressive current state. Today, they are a tourist attraction that draws in hundreds of thousands of curious visitors every year, rewarding them with a unique beach, photo opportunities galore, and magical sunsets.