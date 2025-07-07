This New Zealand Beach Is Known For Its Mysterious Spherical Boulders And Spectacular Ocean Sunsets
New Zealand is a place that is so jaw-droppingly beautiful it borders on the mythical at times — no wonder many of its attractions served as the backdrop to "The Lord of the Rings," including the iconic national park of Tongariro. The country is divided into two islands, and the three-hour ferry journey between them results in a complete change in scenery, culture, and atmosphere. Not only is the South Island one of the safest islands in the world, but it is also home to some incredible scenery and gorgeous beaches, like the easily accessible coastal paradise of Abel Tasman, or Koekohe Beach with its famous Moeraki Boulders.
On the east coast of the South Island, you will find Koekohe Beach, where a unique natural phenomenon blends with the mythical to present an individual sight. These spherical boulders, some reaching up to 10 feet wide, were formed 60 million years ago, first as tiny pebbles, and over millions of years, they accumulated layer upon layer of crystallized minerals, causing them to grow in size to their impressive current state. Today, they are a tourist attraction that draws in hundreds of thousands of curious visitors every year, rewarding them with a unique beach, photo opportunities galore, and magical sunsets.
Witness the magic of the boulders of Koekohe Beach and its sunsets
According to Maori legend, the Moeraki Boulders are not the result of a natural phenomenon but of the shipwreck of the fabled Araiteuru canoe that was transporting supplies between the Polynesian homeland and New Zealand. When the storied vessel went down, sweet potatoes, gourds, and baskets washed ashore, now believed to be the boulders on the beach. While the truth of that statement can be debated, what is undebatable is how stunning Koekohe Beach is with these spherical boulders scattered around its sands.
Enjoy the natural beauty of the beach by lounging around on its perfect golden shores, taking in its unparalleled ocean views, and of course, marveling at the unique sight of its boulders, tall, smooth, and almost perfectly circular — if you're lucky, you might even get to see some dolphins near the shore. To get the most out of your visit, try to plan it around low tide when the boulders are most visible. At dusk, the sky turns all shades of pink against the Moeraki Boulders, resulting in one of the best sunsets in the world and a sight that deserves to be on everyone's bucket list.
Where to stay around Koekohe Beach
If you want to stay within a close distance of Koekohe Beach, then you have two main options: the town of Hampden and the village of Moeraki. The latter is a small fishing village and was once a whaling station, and to walk from its quaint streets to the magic of the beach takes less than an hour. Accommodation starts at just over $100 per night at Moeraki Beach Motels, and their rooms offer scenic ocean views. North of Koekohe Beach is the small town of Hampden, equally as close, at less than an hour's walk.
In Hampden, you can stay at Moeraki Boulders Motel starting at $96 a night, or choose to camp at Moeraki Boulders Holiday Park, and they even have cabins sleeping up to four. When you're in the area, don't miss the chance to see some of New Zealand's yellow-eyed penguins. All you have to do is drive 5 miles south of town to the Katiki Point Lighthouse, where you can catch them coming back from the sea around sunset, making for a heartwarming and beautiful scene.