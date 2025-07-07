Rhode Island's Tallest Waterfall Is Accessible On A Short And Wildly Scenic Hike Just Outside Of Providence
Rhode Island is by far the smallest state — in fact, it only takes about 45 minutes to drive from end to end. But the tiny region has a lot to offer when it comes to arts, culture, and cuisine. There are also plenty of outdoor opportunities. Just a 20-minute drive from the capital of Providence is the Ken Weber Conservation Area in Smithfield. The park was founded by the writer, naturalist, and long-time Rhode Islander, Ken Weber — he maintained the mile-long hiking trail with his wife before he passed away in 2007.
The scenic loop winds past Cascade Brook and Cascade Brook Falls, which just so happens to be the state's tallest waterfall. Just like everything else in little Rhody (except for the locally-renowned "Big Blue Bug" statue), it's small: 12 feet, to be exact. By comparison, Georgia's tallest waterfall in the underrated Amicalola Falls State Park stands at over 700 feet, and in Venezuela, Angel Falls is a whopping 3,212 feet, making it the tallest in the world.
Hikers wandering through the Ken Weber Conservation Area will also spot big boulders, trees branded with deeply-carved initials, and old stone structures dating back to Rhode Island's textile mill days. The relatively flat terrain makes it accessible for young families looking for a quick afternoon adventure.
What to know before you go chasing waterfalls in Rhode Island
Ken Weber's mile-long, scenic hiking trail is highly rated by local outdoor enthusiasts, and it earns a 4.2-star rating on AllTrails. However, there are a few things to keep in mind before venturing out to find Rhode Island's tallest waterfall. For starters, it's only visible at certain times of year, typically in the spring. Other times, reviewers note that it's only a drip. Bug spray is a must when the pests are out in the summer, and the pathway tends to get icy in the winter.
The Ken Weber Conservation Area at Cascade Brook is far from the only scenic hike in the area. You'll also want to check out Deerfield Park, which is about 2 miles away, and Wolf Hill Forest Preserve, 4 miles away. Here, you'll find about 6 miles of trails past idyllic nature scenes and a Boy Scout camp that's been deserted for the better part of a century. At the peak, you'll be able to spot the Providence skyline on clear days, as the city is just 13 miles away.
Where to rejuvenate after your hike
After your hike, take a moment to refresh at one of the small restaurants near the Ken Weber Recreation Area. For starters, there's Frank and John's From Italy On The Water in Greenville, which serves Italian pastas, quick bites, and delicious desserts. As you head back toward Providence along the Putnam Pike, stop by Newport Creamery, a local chain known for its signature milkshake: the Awful Awful. In Providence, there are even more options to choose from. In fact, this underrated East Coast city even has one of America's best Little Italy neighborhoods, which was once a hotspot for the mafia.
The T.F. Green International Airport, located just a few minutes from the capital city, is New England's fastest-growing hub with affordable parking and nice amenities. Given that this is the Ocean State, after all, make sure to check out one of Rhode Island's many beaches while you're in the area. Although they're about as far away as you can get from the Ken Weber Conservation Area in such a small state, the scenes are well worth the drive to Newport or Narragansett.