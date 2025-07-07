Rhode Island's Tallest Waterfall Is Accessible On A Short And Wildly Scenic Hike Just Outside Of Providence

Rhode Island is by far the smallest state — in fact, it only takes about 45 minutes to drive from end to end. But the tiny region has a lot to offer when it comes to arts, culture, and cuisine. There are also plenty of outdoor opportunities. Just a 20-minute drive from the capital of Providence is the Ken Weber Conservation Area in Smithfield. The park was founded by the writer, naturalist, and long-time Rhode Islander, Ken Weber — he maintained the mile-long hiking trail with his wife before he passed away in 2007.

The scenic loop winds past Cascade Brook and Cascade Brook Falls, which just so happens to be the state's tallest waterfall. Just like everything else in little Rhody (except for the locally-renowned "Big Blue Bug" statue), it's small: 12 feet, to be exact. By comparison, Georgia's tallest waterfall in the underrated Amicalola Falls State Park stands at over 700 feet, and in Venezuela, Angel Falls is a whopping 3,212 feet, making it the tallest in the world.

Hikers wandering through the Ken Weber Conservation Area will also spot big boulders, trees branded with deeply-carved initials, and old stone structures dating back to Rhode Island's textile mill days. The relatively flat terrain makes it accessible for young families looking for a quick afternoon adventure.