Louisiana's 'Prairie Cajun Capital' Is A Culinary Paradise Full Of Big Flavors And Scenic Countryside Charm

In the heart of Louisiana's St. Landry Parish, it is said that each week begins on Saturday mornings in the "Prairie Cajun Capital" of Eunice, Louisiana. The Savoy Music Jam Center's traditional Cajun jam session hosts a multi-hour cultural gathering where musicians share their craft, and that's what Eunice is all about. Home of the Cajun Music Hall of Fame & Museum, the Savoy Family Cajun Band, and Zydeco legends, Eunice is a community where rhythm floats like a simmering étouffée, earthy and fiery in the prairie air.

Eunice sits just off U.S. Highway 190 near Opelousas, approximately 40 miles northwest of Lafayette and parallel to I-10. It is accessible via LA-367 or I-49 from the interstate. Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (MSY) is the closest major airport and one of the best airports in America for food if you can't wait until you arrive in Eunice. From Dallas, Houston, Charlotte, or Atlanta, you can reduce your travel time by flying into Lafayette Regional Airport (LFT), which is over 100 miles closer to Eunice than MSY.

Louisiana is the king of cuisine and diverse natural wonders, no matter where you are in the state. The Pelican State is home to spectacular adventures, from festivals to Cajun Bayou Food Trail stops, and much more. From Eunice's Prairie Acadian Cultural Center to the nearby Chicot State Park, the town's title of "Prairie Cajun Capital" is evident.