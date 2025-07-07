Situated Between Stockholm And Oslo Is Sweden's Lakeside Village Brimming With Art, Shops, And Cute Cafes
A hidden gem bursting with a fascinating centuries-long history, Åmål is one of Sweden's lesser-known, quaint villages with much to offer its visitors. The city itself has an extremely colourful history, including the fact that, although it became a city on April 1, 1643, it is no longer a city; rather, it is now the only town of Sweden's Dalsland province. From the 17th century onwards, Åmål became the subject of many attacks from its neighbors due to its proximity to Norway and Denmark. However, today, Åmål flourishes as a vibrant small village with lakeside beaches, cute cafes, local shops, and an interesting art scene to explore.
If you plan to use public transport to get to Åmål from Oslo or Stockholm, your best option is to take the train. From Stockholm, the train ride lasts approximately four hours and 30 minutes with one transfer in Kristinehamn. From Oslo, Norway, the fastest train takes around three hours and 30 minutes, while the slower train can take up to five hours to complete the journey. For this trip, you will need to change once at Ed Station in Västra Götaland, Sweden. It couldn't hurt to familiarise yourself with this European train schedule secret travel hack, especially when changes are involved!
What to do and see in Åmål
Åmål is home to numerous charming cafes and shops. Åmåls Strandcafé is the perfect spot for those with a combined love for nature and music. Located ideally along the water, the cafe's large outdoor garden area overlooking Lake Vänern is home to Åmåls Bluesfest, which takes place every summer. Whether you fancy a beer, an ice-cream, or a cup of coffee — with a touch of the blues — this is a top pick in Åmål for everyone.
Thanks to the variety of cute and quirky cafes, your options are endless! A summer cafe operates out of the parish cottage of Salebol, where you'll find delicious waffles, thrift shopping, and an abundance of curios and crafts to peruse. Sweden is indeed known for its waffles, and another lovely cafe for the delicious snack is Kyrkberget. Located at the entrance of Åmåls colorful harbor, this is the perfect spot to soak in the lakeside ambiance while sipping coffee and enjoying some tasty waffles.
Thanks to these spectacular seasonal cafes, as well as Åmåls Bluesfest, summer is certainly one of the best times to visit. Åmål isn't quite like Sweden's sunniest island, Holmön, so a summer visit is when you're most likely to enjoy a bit of sunshine. For art lovers, Åmål is brimming with cultural spaces showcasing exciting exhibitions just waiting to be explored. The village's art gallery is located at Åmål Civic Center, so be sure to check out the latest art installations on display.
Where to stay in Åmål
When it comes to resting your weary head after exploring this quaint Swedish village, Åmål has an abundance of accommodation options for all types of travelers. For example, with room for 40 boats, you can't get any closer to the action than staying right on Åmåls guest harbor. Prices start from as little as $20 per night per boat, at the time of this writing.
With an impressive 8.1 rating on Booking.com, the three-star Åmåls Stadshotell is centrally located right above the marina, so it's the perfect spot for those who like a comfortable and stylish hotel stay. Prices begin at around $110, depending on when you book. Since you're staying right by Sweden's biggest inland lake, a night in one of Rolfskärr's self-catering cottages right on Vänern, surrounded by nature, would make your visit to Åmål that little bit more special. Located 25 minutes from the village center, these self-catering cottages start at around $75 per night for a two-person chalet.
Take a dip in the cool lake whenever you feel like it, delight in the abundance of local wildlife around you, and bask in the peace, quiet, and tranquility the region has to offer. Be sure to pack bug spray in your suitcase to ward off any pesky mosquitoes. So, while Vrångö is one of Sweden's best-kept secrets, Åmål could be taking its place as your next Swedish must-visit destination.