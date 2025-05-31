Rick Steves Shares His Secret To Never Getting European Train Schedules Mixed Up While Traveling

Train travel in Europe is more accessible than ever. Europe's border-free Schengen Area means you can traverse many countries visa-free, paving the way for seamless rail travel. Plus, there are now European sleeper routes with comfy cabins that connect major cities throughout the continent. Even so, deciphering the multitude of symbols, letters, and numbers on European train tickets and departure boards can be confusing, especially when navigating the 24 official languages of the European Union.

Fortunately, travel pro Rick Steves has a useful hack for keeping your schedules straight, whether you're catching a tren, zug, or vlak. The trick is recognizing some common train symbols used throughout Europe. Some may seem obvious — dining cars are noted with a fork and knife, sleeping compartments have a small bed symbol, and a bike symbol means that the train car is the designated space to bring your wheels on board. But others are not so clear. What does a cross stand for? And what about the hammers? These are just some of the frequently used pictograms in Europe's train stations.

On his website, Steves writes, "Familiarize yourself with the symbols in schedules that indicate exceptions: Crossed hammers, for instance, mean the train goes only on workdays (daily except Sundays and holidays); a cross signifies that it runs only on Sundays and holidays." Knowing these icons will help you get to your destination easily.