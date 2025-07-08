Nestled In France's Oise River Valley Is A Tourist-Free 'Mini Paris' City With Art, Culture, And Greenery

The Eiffel Tower. The Louvre. The Mona Lisa. Baguettes. These might be the images evoked when France comes to mind. Even French wine is widely coveted, with one of the country's most underrated wine regions hidden in a UNESCO World Heritage Site. With around 50 million annual tourists, Paris — the City of Love — gets all the traveler's ... well, all their love. But 85 kilometers north, straddling the Oise River, lies Compiègne, a place that one Redditor called "mini-Paris" for its art, French cultural significance, and access to one of France's largest forests.

Finding the right time of year to visit Compiègne (or Paris, or France in general) is a matter of your preference. Fall sees less crowds and cool weather, with gorgeous foliage sightings that makes excursions like this easy, scenic hike to this mysterious castle worth it. Paris Fashion Week goes down in February, and winter brings out the fashionista in everyone. Parks teem with blossoming flowers in the spring and backdrop major events like the French Open.

For a trip to Compiègne, though, June highlights a magical event in Compiègne you don't want to miss. Book lodging in Paris and hop on a train towards this breathtaking experience.