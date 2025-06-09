Rick Steves Loves The Easy, Scenic Hike To This Mysterious Castle In France That 'Appears Like A Mirage'

Many travelers are familiar with Europe's most famous castles, like Prague Castle, the Alcázar of Segovia, and Germany's Neuschwanstein Castle (best known as inspiration for the Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland), to name a few. But according to Rick Steves, the real magic awaits at castle ruins scattered across the continent.

He covered the topic in a recent post. "Their massive chunks of stone no longer guard anything from anyone," Steves wrote. "Castle ruins invite you to fill-in-the-moat, ramble the ramparts, and let your imagination roam. Climbing through waist-high weeds on rubble corralled by surviving walls, you can break off a spiky frond and live a sword-fern fantasy."

Among his top picks is the Château de Commarque, located near the medieval village of Sarlat-la-Canéda in France's Dordogne region. Founded in the 12th century and abandoned around 500 years later, the castle ruins were designated a historical monument in 1943 by the French Ministry of Culture. A descendant of the castle's original owners purchased the site in 1962 and began extensive restoration work, eventually reopening the castle as a cultural center.