Sandwiched Between Vienna And Salzburg Is Austria's Lakeside Town With Cliff Hugging Trails And Romantic Views

Like Hallstatt, a postcard-worthy European mountain town of lakeside bliss and one of the Earth's "most visited places" to boot, Gmunden is in Austria's Salzkammergut region. Now known as Austria's "Lake District" with various lakeside resorts, the Salzkammergut gets its name from the area's rich salt deposits. Nowadays, Gmunden, originally dating back to the 12th century, retains its historic beauty and evidence of salt wealth with Baroque buildings, painted in bright pastels and reflected in the blue Traunsee. The majestic Schloss Ort, reachable by a wooden pedestrian bridge, stands guard from its lush island, and the surrounding tall peaks of the Alps are stalwart, silent keepers.

A visit to the 11th-century Schloss Ort is a must when in Gmunden, as is the town's Esplanade, a tree-lined pedestrian avenue that meanders from the town hall (Rathausplatz) to Lakeside Beach (Strandbad). The promenade, with requisite lake and mountain views, is lined with cafés, restaurants, souvenir shops, and marinas. On the pristine town beaches, you can swim, sail, kayak, waterski, or paddleboard. Outside of the water, numerous outdoor activities include hiking, mountain biking, and even some climbing. More adventures can be found at the top of the nearby Grünberg Mountain, reached by the Grünberg cable car (Grünbergseilbahn). From here, enjoy the panoramic views over Traunsee and the Alps, try paragliding, take a thrilling toboggan ride, or embark on thrilling treks through the mountainous region.

There's plenty more to do in town, too. The cobblestone streets of the old town are a joy, whether you romantically wander through them with your partner or enjoy the sights while sipping an espresso on a terrace. Take a ride on the historic paddle steamer Gisela, which stops at smaller towns along the lake, see the ceramic chime in the town hall bell tower, or take the historic Gmunden tramway to the renowned ceramics factory.