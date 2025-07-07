Sandwiched Between Vienna And Salzburg Is Austria's Lakeside Town With Cliff Hugging Trails And Romantic Views
While Spain, Italy, and France get high numbers of tourists each year, the country most overcrowded with tourists in Europe is technically Austria, where the high season sees visitors outnumbering locals by four to one. We get it: Austria has sky-high castles, pristine mountain lakes, charming villages, stunning alpine vistas, turquoise rivers, historical cities, world-class museums, and an undeniable place in the cultural zeitgeist. Who wouldn't want to visit? Luckily, outside of the major tourist centers, there are dozens of lesser-known destinations throughout Austria, like the lakeside town of Gmunden, sandwiched between Salzburg and Vienna.
Gmunden lies on the edge of Traunsee (Lake Traun), where it meets the picturesque Traun River. Traunsee, Austria's deepest lake, is surrounded by mountains that seem to rise right out of its deep blue waters. Gaze at the spectacular nature while traversing the cliffs of Traunstein peak on a 5.8-mile, challenging loop trail. Gmunden, at the northern tip of the lake, is home to one of the its most famous sites: the island castle Schloss Ort. Once a center for the medieval salt trade and now a lovely resort town known for its historic ceramic production, Gmunden is an ideal base for exploring more of Traunsee.
Gmunden's lakeside attractions
Like Hallstatt, a postcard-worthy European mountain town of lakeside bliss and one of the Earth's "most visited places" to boot, Gmunden is in Austria's Salzkammergut region. Now known as Austria's "Lake District" with various lakeside resorts, the Salzkammergut gets its name from the area's rich salt deposits. Nowadays, Gmunden, originally dating back to the 12th century, retains its historic beauty and evidence of salt wealth with Baroque buildings, painted in bright pastels and reflected in the blue Traunsee. The majestic Schloss Ort, reachable by a wooden pedestrian bridge, stands guard from its lush island, and the surrounding tall peaks of the Alps are stalwart, silent keepers.
A visit to the 11th-century Schloss Ort is a must when in Gmunden, as is the town's Esplanade, a tree-lined pedestrian avenue that meanders from the town hall (Rathausplatz) to Lakeside Beach (Strandbad). The promenade, with requisite lake and mountain views, is lined with cafés, restaurants, souvenir shops, and marinas. On the pristine town beaches, you can swim, sail, kayak, waterski, or paddleboard. Outside of the water, numerous outdoor activities include hiking, mountain biking, and even some climbing. More adventures can be found at the top of the nearby Grünberg Mountain, reached by the Grünberg cable car (Grünbergseilbahn). From here, enjoy the panoramic views over Traunsee and the Alps, try paragliding, take a thrilling toboggan ride, or embark on thrilling treks through the mountainous region.
There's plenty more to do in town, too. The cobblestone streets of the old town are a joy, whether you romantically wander through them with your partner or enjoy the sights while sipping an espresso on a terrace. Take a ride on the historic paddle steamer Gisela, which stops at smaller towns along the lake, see the ceramic chime in the town hall bell tower, or take the historic Gmunden tramway to the renowned ceramics factory.
The ins and outs of Gmunden, Austria
Gmunden is approximately a 2.5-hour train or car ride from Vienna, the breathtaking European capital famous for its coffee culture. The famous Salzburg is just over an hour away. Salzburg, recognizable for its role in "The Sound of Music," is an essential Austrian stop if you're dreaming of your own "The Hills Are Alive" moment (note: this is technically possible anywhere in Austria, if you want it bad enough). Gmunden is an idyllic base town for further exploration of Austria's Lake District, like Hallstatt, Mondsee (home of the iconic "Sound of Music" wedding church), and the picturesque St. Wolfgang.
Consider staying at the Seehotel Schwan, located on the cobbled streets of the old town with beautiful, romantic lake views. Gmunden is an officially designated Spa Resort as of 1862, and the town is also known for salt spa treatments (it's the salt region, after all). To take advantage of this, stay in one of the spa hotels, like the forest-adjacent Hotel Sole-Felsen-Welt, which also provides access to a selection of rejuvenating thermal pools.