Hidden Just Off The Pacific Coast Is California's Dreamy Hillside Hot Spring With Blue Waters And Mountain Air

The Santa Ynez Mountains cradling beachy Santa Barbara — California's "American Riviera" full of Spanish-style architecture — hold many a wonder: from a tranquil and underrated wine region to scenic hiking that combines peak ascents with panoramic Pacific ocean vistas and no less than two hot natural springs. And while, sure, you could make the pilgrimage to Montecito Hot Springs — whose popular trailhead is just 5 miles northeast of Santa Barbara's downtown — for a more tranquil experience, you should check out Gaviota Hot Springs instead.

Gaviota's two natural baths feel worlds away from society, tinted an ethereal milky blue and steeped in fresh mountain air and lush vegetation that's clearly fed by the pools' mineral-rich content. High in the hills, they've remained undeveloped — retaining a rustic allure that's not easy to find these days. Plus, they're also well-shaded by oak trees and broad-leaved fern palms, meaning you can avoid getting sunburnt if soaking midday. This is good news, because you definitely want to avoid putting on sunblock in order to let your skin soak up all the benefits of these high-sulfur pools.

The baths' fizzy waters in the top pool maintains a comfortable temperature of 100 degrees Fahrenheit, while the lower pool hovers around 95 degrees on average, meaning you can enjoy soaking here year round at pretty much any time of the day. Despite the drawback of their slight rotten egg smell (due to the sulfur), bathers have reported benefits that include reduced muscle soreness, softer skin, and shinier hair. Along with those, other potential benefits include the healing of skin irritations and infections like rashes and eczema, reduced arthritic pain, improvement of digestive disorders, and even calmer menopausal symptoms.