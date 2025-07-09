Hidden Just Off The Pacific Coast Is California's Dreamy Hillside Hot Spring With Blue Waters And Mountain Air
The Santa Ynez Mountains cradling beachy Santa Barbara — California's "American Riviera" full of Spanish-style architecture — hold many a wonder: from a tranquil and underrated wine region to scenic hiking that combines peak ascents with panoramic Pacific ocean vistas and no less than two hot natural springs. And while, sure, you could make the pilgrimage to Montecito Hot Springs — whose popular trailhead is just 5 miles northeast of Santa Barbara's downtown — for a more tranquil experience, you should check out Gaviota Hot Springs instead.
Gaviota's two natural baths feel worlds away from society, tinted an ethereal milky blue and steeped in fresh mountain air and lush vegetation that's clearly fed by the pools' mineral-rich content. High in the hills, they've remained undeveloped — retaining a rustic allure that's not easy to find these days. Plus, they're also well-shaded by oak trees and broad-leaved fern palms, meaning you can avoid getting sunburnt if soaking midday. This is good news, because you definitely want to avoid putting on sunblock in order to let your skin soak up all the benefits of these high-sulfur pools.
The baths' fizzy waters in the top pool maintains a comfortable temperature of 100 degrees Fahrenheit, while the lower pool hovers around 95 degrees on average, meaning you can enjoy soaking here year round at pretty much any time of the day. Despite the drawback of their slight rotten egg smell (due to the sulfur), bathers have reported benefits that include reduced muscle soreness, softer skin, and shinier hair. Along with those, other potential benefits include the healing of skin irritations and infections like rashes and eczema, reduced arthritic pain, improvement of digestive disorders, and even calmer menopausal symptoms.
Planning your visit to Gaviota Hot Springs and what to know before you go
Located on the Gaviota Trespass Loop, and less than a 40-minute drive west of Santa Barbara on the Pacific Coast Highway, Gaviota Hot Springs are one of the best hidden hot spring hikes in all of California. The trail there offers the choose-your-own-adventure convenience of either completing a relatively challenging 6-mile climb to the top of Gaviota Peak before your soak, or simply hiking straight to the natural baths. The walk there is less than a mile from the trailhead, with only 400 feet of elevation, making this an easy trek for the weary of body and spirit. Just make sure to wear sturdy shoes, as the path is unpaved and can be slippery depending on the weather.
A nominal parking fee of $2 (as of this publication) in cash gets you unlimited access to the trail and springs, though it's recommended to make the trip on weekdays to avoid too much extra company, as each pool typically holds around six to seven people. However, even when bathing alone, nudity is discouraged since you never know when others might turn up. Bring your swimsuit, a towel, and long pants if you're sensitive to the poison oak that lines the trail.
Better yet, an excursion to the Gaviota pairs perfectly with a day trip anywhere in the Santa Ynez Valley. You could head down to Refugio or El Capitán State Beach for an ocean swim and picnic after your soak, located about 10 miles east of Gaviota on the PCH. Meanwhile, the quaint communities of Los Olivos and Santa Ynez, as well as the little Danish fairy tale town of Solvang are each about 20 miles north through the Gaviota Pass, offering wine cellar doors, B&Bs, and farm-to-fresh feasting for post-hike nourishment.