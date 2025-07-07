Canada's Best-Rated Airport Has A Comfy Lounge, Great Dining, And Several Hotel Options Nearby
Recognized across the globe as one of the friendliest countries to visit, Canada is a perennially popular tourist destination that welcomes around 20 million international travelers annually. But whether you're planning on taking one of the world's most scenic road trips between national parks or seeking a sweet getaway to a maple syrup shack, the tone of your Canadian vacation can vary drastically depending on where you land.
British Columbia's Vancouver International Airport (YVR) has been lauded and awarded as the best airport in North America, while its Ontario counterpart, Toronto Pearson Airport (YYZ), is considered one of the most stressful on the continent. However, when it comes to convenience and amenities, there's one unexpected airport that Canadians themselves rate as the best the Great White North has to offer: Saskatoon John G. Diefenbaker International Airport (YXE), situated in the heart of the western Saskatchewan province.
According to rankings from Canada's National Post, the Saskatoon airport has the most to offer travelers in search of ease and comfort when flying into or out of the country. The Post based its comprehensive rankings of all 25 Canadian national airports on various key factors, including dining and lounge facilities, car rental convenience, and access to nearby hotels. Each flight hub was given a score out of 100, with Saskatoon airport receiving the highest score of 72. In contrast, Regina International Airport (YQR), also located in Saskatchewan, only scored 22 points and tied for last place with Saint John Airport (YSJ) in New Brunswick.
What makes Saskatoon John G. Diefenbaker International Airport so special?
With only one main terminal for both domestic and international flights, the Saskatoon International Airport welcomes less than 1.5 million passengers annually. When compared to the Toronto airport, which has two terminals and sees over 47 million travelers every year, the Saskatoon airport is considered to be one of the smallest and least busy major travel hubs in Canada. Thanks to its relatively diminutive size, however, YXE is generally kept quite clean, and is praised for being easy to navigate by those passing through. "The atmosphere is calm compared to larger, busier airports," reads one Google review. "If you're looking for a hassle-free airport with great efficiency, this is definitely the place."
Even as a smaller airport, Saskatoon International Airport is still outfitted with premium amenities and services that make for a comfortable travel experience. The Air Canada Maple Leaf Lounge offers exclusive relaxation before boarding or on a long layover. There are also five full-service restaurants spread throughout the terminal. These include popular chains like Tim Hortons and Starbucks, as well as others such as the Refuel Restaurant and Lounge. Car rental desks are conveniently located at the lower level of the terminal, with multiple options available to suit different rental needs. The airport is also easily accessible by public transportation from downtown Saskatoon, with buses running daily until half past midnight.
Though there are no on-site hotels at YXE, there are four well-rated hotels near the airport, many of which offer free shuttle service directly to the terminal. These options include the Courtyard by Marriott Saskatoon Airport and Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton Saskatoon Airport, both of which are less than 2 miles away.