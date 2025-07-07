Canada's Best-Rated Airport Has A Comfy Lounge, Great Dining, And Several Hotel Options Nearby

Recognized across the globe as one of the friendliest countries to visit, Canada is a perennially popular tourist destination that welcomes around 20 million international travelers annually. But whether you're planning on taking one of the world's most scenic road trips between national parks or seeking a sweet getaway to a maple syrup shack, the tone of your Canadian vacation can vary drastically depending on where you land.

British Columbia's Vancouver International Airport (YVR) has been lauded and awarded as the best airport in North America, while its Ontario counterpart, Toronto Pearson Airport (YYZ), is considered one of the most stressful on the continent. However, when it comes to convenience and amenities, there's one unexpected airport that Canadians themselves rate as the best the Great White North has to offer: Saskatoon John G. Diefenbaker International Airport (YXE), situated in the heart of the western Saskatchewan province.

According to rankings from Canada's National Post, the Saskatoon airport has the most to offer travelers in search of ease and comfort when flying into or out of the country. The Post based its comprehensive rankings of all 25 Canadian national airports on various key factors, including dining and lounge facilities, car rental convenience, and access to nearby hotels. Each flight hub was given a score out of 100, with Saskatoon airport receiving the highest score of 72. In contrast, Regina International Airport (YQR), also located in Saskatchewan, only scored 22 points and tied for last place with Saint John Airport (YSJ) in New Brunswick.