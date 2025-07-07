South Carolina's Infamous 'Murder Beach' Is One Of The Most Dangerous Cities In America
While certain beaches in the U.S. are dangerous due to severe weather phenomena — like Florida's Siesta Beach, which has a bad reputation for lightning strikes — or for their shark-infested waters, there are others with an even darker side that stems from a long history of violence, crime, and chilling local legends.
That's how South Carolina's Myrtle Beach earned a spot among the most dangerous cities in America in 2025, according to U.S. News & World Report. Based on the FBI's Crime Data Explorer (CDE), in 2023 alone, Myrtle Beach reportedly had a violent crime rate of over 1,000 incidents per 100,000 people — more than double the national average. When it comes to murder alone, the numbers are even more unsettling, which possibly explains how the city earned its ominous nickname: "Murder Beach."
Despite its high crime rate, Myrtle Beach continues to attract millions of tourists each year with its oceanfront resorts, nightlife, and family-friendly attractions. It was even named one of America's 2025 top summer destinations. However, local authorities and residents have long grappled with balancing public safety and tourism. And while some areas are considered relatively safe, others, Redditors say, are plagued by poverty, drug addiction, sex offenders, missing women, and high murder rates. As a result, visitors are often urged to stay alert, especially after dark. The city's dual identity as both a beloved vacation destination and a crime-ridden hotspot might make some think twice before visiting.
What areas are tourists told to avoid?
While many visitors have enjoyable, trouble-free stays, Myrtle Beach's crime map reveals a more complicated reality. The city's mix of tourist attractions and high-crime areas means travelers should balance excitement with caution. That's why staying aware of your surroundings and choosing lodging wisely can help ensure a safe and memorable vacation beyond the boardwalk's bright lights.
Parts of Myrtle Beach have gained a reputation for being unsafe, especially after dark. Specifically, tourists are often advised to be cautious around Ocean Boulevard, particularly the south end near 12th Avenue South. This area, with its budget motels, gas stations, and dimly-lit side streets, is frequently linked to drug activity, prostitution, and violent incidents. Locals and previous visitors alike frequently warn visitors, especially women walking alone at night, to stay vigilant in this part of town.
On the brighter side, visitors can find much safer accommodations at Compass Cove, Blue Water Resort, and the Residence Inn Marriott, where the environment is more family-friendly and secure. Alternatively, if you want a similar experience to the postcard version of Myrtle Beach, you can also escape the crowds at a secret nearby South Carolina barrier island full of fun.