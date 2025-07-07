South Carolina's Infamous 'Murder Beach' Is One Of The Most Dangerous Cities In America

While certain beaches in the U.S. are dangerous due to severe weather phenomena — like Florida's Siesta Beach, which has a bad reputation for lightning strikes — or for their shark-infested waters, there are others with an even darker side that stems from a long history of violence, crime, and chilling local legends.

That's how South Carolina's Myrtle Beach earned a spot among the most dangerous cities in America in 2025, according to U.S. News & World Report. Based on the FBI's Crime Data Explorer (CDE), in 2023 alone, Myrtle Beach reportedly had a violent crime rate of over 1,000 incidents per 100,000 people — more than double the national average. When it comes to murder alone, the numbers are even more unsettling, which possibly explains how the city earned its ominous nickname: "Murder Beach."

Despite its high crime rate, Myrtle Beach continues to attract millions of tourists each year with its oceanfront resorts, nightlife, and family-friendly attractions. It was even named one of America's 2025 top summer destinations. However, local authorities and residents have long grappled with balancing public safety and tourism. And while some areas are considered relatively safe, others, Redditors say, are plagued by poverty, drug addiction, sex offenders, missing women, and high murder rates. As a result, visitors are often urged to stay alert, especially after dark. The city's dual identity as both a beloved vacation destination and a crime-ridden hotspot might make some think twice before visiting.