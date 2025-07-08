Tucked Between Malibu And Santa Monica Is California's Sun-Drenched Getaway Alive With Art And Unique Charm
Hidden up in the Santa Monica Mountains is one of Los Angeles' artsiest hideaways. Just 10 miles away from the ever-popular Santa Monica, and a similar distance from Malibu, Topanga is an unincorporated community that's a gem for travelers looking to experience a different side of Los Angeles. From its vibrant arts scene to its jaw-dropping nature, Topanga is Los Angeles' ultimate secluded getaway.
In the 1920s, Topanga became a weekend escape for celebrities. By the '60s, it had earned a reputation for a flourishing music and art scene that has left a lasting legacy to this day. Known as a bohemian enclave, Topanga feels worlds away from the crowds of LA, with a distinct atmosphere and small-town feel.
The easiest way to explore Topanga will be by renting a car. For public transportation, the Topanga Beach Bus Service is the only available option in the canyon and connects to Santa Monica and the San Fernando Valley. However, it will be limited for navigating around town.
Topanga is an art-filled community
Topanga's artistic energy is clear throughout town — from its unique shops to its eateries like Endless Color, a pizza parlor, wine bar, and record store all at once. Also on the community's list of top restaurants there's Cafe on 27, one of the best spots for breakfast and lunch which comes with a side of gorgeous mountain views. Alternatively, to visit one of Los Angeles' most romantic restaurants, head to the Inn of the Seventh Ray.
Of Topanga's many charming shops and boutiques, one must-visit shopping spot is the eclectic Hidden Treasures. A haven for vintage clothing buffs and festival-goers alike, even celebrities have been known to shop there. Meanwhile, theater buffs shouldn't skip out on watching a performance at the Will Geer Theatricum Botanicum, an open-air theater and local gem beloved for its Shakespeare performances, modern plays, and music and live events.
One of Topanga's other best community spaces is Corazon Performing Arts, where you can enjoy everything from cultural dance performances to concerts, poetry readings, and more. Finally, for one of Topanga's quirkiest excursions, head to The Great Wall of Topanga: A one-of-a-kind art display made up of all kinds of oddities, from a giant rat trap to a beer bottle-cap butterfly.
Nature excursions around Topanga
Tucked away in the mountains, you're in for some incredible nature when you visit Topanga. For example, Topanga State Park has 76 miles of trails and covers 11,000 acres. Not only does this make it the Santa Monica Mountains's largest state park, but it also makes it the country's biggest state park within a city's limits. For sweeping mountain, valley, and ocean views, check out the 6.5-mile Eagle Springs Trail Loop. Otherwise, for a hidden waterfall trek, opt for the shorter Santa Ynez Canyon Waterfall Trail. Just be sure to check for trail closures before you head out, as the park can be impacted by wildfires.
As for the truly perfect Los Angeles day trip, end your day at one of California's most stunning beaches, El Matador State Beach, located roughly 45 minutes away. If you're looking to extend your time in Topanga, opt for a stay at the well-rated Topanga Canyon Inn for a quiet city escape that includes breakfast alongside Topanga's unforgettable mountain views.