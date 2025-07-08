Tucked Between Malibu And Santa Monica Is California's Sun-Drenched Getaway Alive With Art And Unique Charm

Hidden up in the Santa Monica Mountains is one of Los Angeles' artsiest hideaways. Just 10 miles away from the ever-popular Santa Monica, and a similar distance from Malibu, Topanga is an unincorporated community that's a gem for travelers looking to experience a different side of Los Angeles. From its vibrant arts scene to its jaw-dropping nature, Topanga is Los Angeles' ultimate secluded getaway.

In the 1920s, Topanga became a weekend escape for celebrities. By the '60s, it had earned a reputation for a flourishing music and art scene that has left a lasting legacy to this day. Known as a bohemian enclave, Topanga feels worlds away from the crowds of LA, with a distinct atmosphere and small-town feel.

The easiest way to explore Topanga will be by renting a car. For public transportation, the Topanga Beach Bus Service is the only available option in the canyon and connects to Santa Monica and the San Fernando Valley. However, it will be limited for navigating around town.