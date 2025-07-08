Canada's Epic Pop-Up Waterfront Patio In Vancouver Offers World Cuisine And City Views Just For The Summer
Canada in the summer is a very different place compared to the rest of the year. For one, it's actually warm and sunny. A country synonymous with snow and ski holidays quickly becomes a hotbed for watersports, camping, and those all-too-delightful day sessions of drinking outside. In fact, Canadians love mingling outside with food, drinks, and company so much they've created another name for summer: patio season. So, it's no surprise that one of Vancouver's most enticing summer hangouts is its newest waterfront patio, Bae Side — only 10 minutes from Vancouver's artsy district brimming with trendy events and shops.
Bae Side is a stylish pop-up patio that's only just started welcoming summer-loving patrons to its waterfront deck. Vancouver's new social hotspot is occupying the former site of Mahony's False Creek at the Stamps Landing ferry terminal. This means you can cruise over aboard the Aquabus or the False Creek Ferry to grab an umbrellaed table in the sunshine. Once you've arrived, it's time to settle into a day or evening of exceptional cuisine, cocktails, and city views across the water.
Bae Side's setting is undoubtedly its biggest draw, but its menu and live entertainment are no slouches either. Mishree Restaurant Concepts has created the pop-up patio, and they already have a reputation for providing exceptional hospitality with an emphasis on artistic dishes and drinks inspired by different countries. Mishree Restaurant Concepts managing director, Shraey Gulati, recently spoke about Bae Side in an article for Daily Hive: "We're thrilled to bring our passion for hospitality and create a new waterside saga in one of the city's most iconic spots to enjoy the very best that summer in Vancouver has to offer."
Wining, dining, and grooving at Bae Side
The food at Bae Side takes leaves out of many cultures' books. Those fresh West Coast ingredients are put to work, drawing out a tantalizing range of flavors and dishes. From the paneer tikka tacos and the ahi tuna-based poke bowls to the pan-seared salmon and chicken kebab, the wealth of culinary inspiration is pretty epic. The sushi menu is a bit small, but the shareable plates make up for it with favorites like steamed dumplings and hamachi crudo.
If you enjoy a tipple in the sun, you'll have plenty to choose from. The bar menu features all the usual suspects, including refreshing beer buckets and a global selection of wines, bubbles, and liquor, plus non-alcoholic options. However, cocktails are where Bae Side's mixologists really shine, with concoctions combining tequila and mango, white rum and coconut, and much more. Cocktails are also available on the happy-hour specials, such as Aperol spritzes and peach bellinis, but you'll need to arrive early during the week or stay after 9 p.m.
Staying late may not be a bad idea — Bae Side transforms into a party-like space after dinner. DJs create a lively vibe, and guests are invited to get groovier as the sun sets and the moon takes over. Bae Side's location makes getting to and from the festivities relatively easy, as ferries are available right from the terminal until around 9 p.m., and Olympic Village Station is just three minutes away. Don't worry if you miss out this summer, Bae Side will be open until September 2026.