Canada's Epic Pop-Up Waterfront Patio In Vancouver Offers World Cuisine And City Views Just For The Summer

Canada in the summer is a very different place compared to the rest of the year. For one, it's actually warm and sunny. A country synonymous with snow and ski holidays quickly becomes a hotbed for watersports, camping, and those all-too-delightful day sessions of drinking outside. In fact, Canadians love mingling outside with food, drinks, and company so much they've created another name for summer: patio season. So, it's no surprise that one of Vancouver's most enticing summer hangouts is its newest waterfront patio, Bae Side — only 10 minutes from Vancouver's artsy district brimming with trendy events and shops.

Bae Side is a stylish pop-up patio that's only just started welcoming summer-loving patrons to its waterfront deck. Vancouver's new social hotspot is occupying the former site of Mahony's False Creek at the Stamps Landing ferry terminal. This means you can cruise over aboard the Aquabus or the False Creek Ferry to grab an umbrellaed table in the sunshine. Once you've arrived, it's time to settle into a day or evening of exceptional cuisine, cocktails, and city views across the water.

Bae Side's setting is undoubtedly its biggest draw, but its menu and live entertainment are no slouches either. Mishree Restaurant Concepts has created the pop-up patio, and they already have a reputation for providing exceptional hospitality with an emphasis on artistic dishes and drinks inspired by different countries. Mishree Restaurant Concepts managing director, Shraey Gulati, recently spoke about Bae Side in an article for Daily Hive: "We're thrilled to bring our passion for hospitality and create a new waterside saga in one of the city's most iconic spots to enjoy the very best that summer in Vancouver has to offer."