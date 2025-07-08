This Texas City Just Beyond Houston Is The Ideal Weekend Destination For Festivals And Outdoor Adventure

Texas is full of surprises. From the largest indoor waterpark resort in America to the No. 2 'Sin City' behind Las Vegas and a walk and bike-friendly trail that's a UNESCO World Heritage Site, the state boasts an impressive wealth of attractions. But for a weekend escape filled with festivities and outdoor fun, Katy is your best bet.

Only 30 miles west of Houston — and a convenient drive away — this charming small town offers the perfect mix of community events, local eateries, modern convenience, and family-fun. (Tip: While you're here, be sure to also check out the world's longest car wash.)

Whether you prefer cozy inns and boutique hotels or big-name chains such as Courtyard Marriott, Hilton, and Holiday Inn, Katy has no shortage of places to stay. Two of its most popular neighborhoods include Katy Mills for easy access and plush hotels, and Cinco Ranch, which has places to dine, shop, and stroll for hours. Rates vary by season and can be checked directly on the hotels' official websites.