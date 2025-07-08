California's Underrated SoCal Beach Getaway Offers Sunset Bonfires, Sea Cliffs, And Shaded Canyon Trails
Malibu is synonymous with beach life, and there are few places that hold a candle to its coastal beauty. And though big-name destinations like Zuma — the popular sandy haven dubbed "the ultimate Southern California beach" — seem to run the show, drawing in crowds of locals and tourists, this enclave on the outskirts of LA is also home to many a peaceful stretch of perfect sand with hardly any other soul around. One example is Sycamore Cove Beach, cradled by the dramatic western bluffs of the Santa Monica Mountains and the surf of the Santa Barbara Channel. It's a low-key shoreline perfect for those seeking a nature-forward escape, especially an overnight one.
With access to Sycamore Canyon Campground across the road, this beach offers a rare beach-and-forest camping combo, making it a perfect stop for those road tripping down California's striking beach and city-filled shoreline on the Pacific Coast Highway. The canyon opens up to footpaths and bike trails surrounded by sycamores and oak trees, and there's plenty of shade in which to make camp. And best of all, Sycamore Cove is one of SoCal's coveted beaches with fire rings and picnic tables on the sand — perfect for sending off the sun at day's end with a driftwood pyre.
This family-friendly beach, located on the eastern stretch of the Point Mugu State Park's 5-mile coastline, is just a small sliver of the park's rugged 14,000 acres. But it has light surf, lifeguards in the summer, a nature center, and tons to explore nearby, making it an easy getaway for SoCal residents, especially from LA. It's so secluded and remote that if you time it right, you may just feel like it's your own little private retreat.
Enjoy the waters at Sycamore Cove and hikes around Sycamore Canyon
Sycamore Cove feels like a slice of paradise where you could easily spend the whole day beachside. Located on the outskirts of Oxnard, one of California's best coastal towns for a beach vacation on a budget, swimming here is safe, and the sand bed is soft and flat, perfect for sunbathing. Be on the lookout for dolphins, seals, sea lions, and gray whales, who migrate through the cove's protected waters in spring, as you picnic on the beach. Stay till sundown, and when the weather cools, use the fire pits for a cookout and roasting marshmallows.
If your idea of a great getaway includes greater exertion, Sycamore Canyon supplies options for hiking, biking, and running along its trails. The fire road along the canyon floor, just above sea level, is a mild enough track that locals use it to walk their babies in strollers. It includes the occasional stream crossing along with shade beneath the branches of cottonwood, acacia, and juniper trees. From the canyon, a number of trails branch off into the hills, and you can ascend to scenic overlooks at the crest of the mountains, with opportunities to observe woodpeckers, rabbits, and the occasional deer or fox.
The shady campground holds 58 individual tent and RV sites at $45 each (as of this publication) — supplied with hot showers, toilets, and a seasonal kiosk for essentials — along with a dedicated day-use parking lot with its own services for $3 per hour or $12 per day. If you plan to stay on a weekend, try to arrive early to grab the best spot, as Sycamore Cove is popular with Oxnard locals.