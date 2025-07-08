California's Underrated SoCal Beach Getaway Offers Sunset Bonfires, Sea Cliffs, And Shaded Canyon Trails

Malibu is synonymous with beach life, and there are few places that hold a candle to its coastal beauty. And though big-name destinations like Zuma — the popular sandy haven dubbed "the ultimate Southern California beach" — seem to run the show, drawing in crowds of locals and tourists, this enclave on the outskirts of LA is also home to many a peaceful stretch of perfect sand with hardly any other soul around. One example is Sycamore Cove Beach, cradled by the dramatic western bluffs of the Santa Monica Mountains and the surf of the Santa Barbara Channel. It's a low-key shoreline perfect for those seeking a nature-forward escape, especially an overnight one.

With access to Sycamore Canyon Campground across the road, this beach offers a rare beach-and-forest camping combo, making it a perfect stop for those road tripping down California's striking beach and city-filled shoreline on the Pacific Coast Highway. The canyon opens up to footpaths and bike trails surrounded by sycamores and oak trees, and there's plenty of shade in which to make camp. And best of all, Sycamore Cove is one of SoCal's coveted beaches with fire rings and picnic tables on the sand — perfect for sending off the sun at day's end with a driftwood pyre.

This family-friendly beach, located on the eastern stretch of the Point Mugu State Park's 5-mile coastline, is just a small sliver of the park's rugged 14,000 acres. But it has light surf, lifeguards in the summer, a nature center, and tons to explore nearby, making it an easy getaway for SoCal residents, especially from LA. It's so secluded and remote that if you time it right, you may just feel like it's your own little private retreat.