Situated Between Switzerland And Lake Como Is A Lakeside Village With Quiet Beaches And Ancient Olive Groves
Tucked away on the idyllic northern shore of Lake Como, not far from the Swiss border, Domaso is an attractive village where old-world charm meets breathtaking natural beauty. The old town is painted along the shores of Lake Como in vibrant yellows and oranges, offset by the lush greens of the Alps rising up behind it. In terms of Lake Como, Domaso is a bit of a hidden gem. It has quiet, pebbly beaches toppling into sparkling waters that are perfect for sailing and windsurfing, as well as peaceful hiking trails winding through the ancient olive groves in the surrounding hills. It's a far cry from other iconic Lake Como spots like the UNESCO-listed Villa d'Este.
The north of Lake Como is generally much quieter than the south, where you'll find towns like Bellagio, the Pearl of Lake Como, drawing the crowds with their grand villas and elegant promenades. But this works in your favor if you're looking for a quiet respite away from all that Como glamour and day-trippers. Indeed, the northern part of the lake is less developed and more relaxed, and Domaso is the best village to use as a base to explore it.
The closest international airport to Domaso is Milan Malpensa, which is around one hour and 40 minutes away by car. You can also travel to Domaso by a mixture of train and bus from the airport or from Milan Central. The latter is the best option, and you can expect the journey to take around one hour and 50 minutes with a change in Lecco.
Getting to know Domaso and Lake Como
The town's main church, Chiesa di San Bartolomeo, is perhaps Domaso's most interesting cultural sight, with interior walls and ceiling almost entirely covered with vibrant frescoes. Another is the 17th-century Villa Camilla, the town hall, set into the Parco di Villa Camilla's beautiful landscaped gardens. You can't visit the house outside of an event, but the Parco di Villa Camilla is open to visitors, providing scenic views of the lake through the park's stately gates as well as a series of intriguing grottoes.
Domaso is perhaps most popular as a destination for watersports, with its changeable winds attracting windsurfers and sailors. Rentals are available from the Windsurf Centre Domaso. But for those who prefer to venture into water on foot, there are various beaches, among them Spiaggia Libera, a slender, pebbled stretch steps from the village center, perfect for a spontaneous dip or a quiet moment with the striking mountain scenery for company.
Detour from Domaso's waterfront and you'll find a shaded old town, with cobbled streets crisscrossing into small alleys, home to the occasional restaurant and cafe, most of which have the kind of local charm you only find off the beaten path in Italy. A good option for dinner is Osteria La Contrada, a back-alley restaurant with some al fresco seats, lit by the street lamps outside. The food, like the ambiance, is rustic with an emphasis on fish and local flavors. As you'd expect, there are a few lakeside restaurants too, though the quality can be a bit variable. However, for pastry lovers, there's the wonderful Pasticceria Biffi, close to the promenade, serving everything from cakes and pistachio buns to delicious freshly baked breads, ideal fare for a lakeside picnic.
Explore more of Lake Como's beautiful villages
Domaso is situated right in the middle of a lakeside path which connects three Lake Como villages: Gera Lario, Domaso, and Gravedona. It's a gentle, flat promenade that meanders through beaches, small harbors, and leafy picnicking spots, and is an excellent way to get to know the area. But if you only decide to walk one route from Domaso, then Gravedona is the best option. There are a few different walking paths which offer a scenic detour along old tracks that were once used for mules and pack animals, into the hills via Segna and Moglio, for idyllic views across the lake, and you can return via the promenade, which takes about half an hour.
Despite Domaso's somewhat solitary location, the little village is home to a ferry stop, which has connections across the lake, including one of the highlights of Lake Como: Varenna, a favorite beach hideaway of Rick Steves. The journey takes around anywhere between an hour and 90 minutes, and from there you can easily connect to other Como icons like Villa Carlotta in Tremezzina. If you're set on staying in the quiet north of Como, then take the ferry across the water to Piona to see Piona Abbey, a serene spot with historic architecture enveloped by picturesque gardens and olive groves.
To enjoy more of those stunning views in the quiet of the northern lake, head above Domaso to Vercana, a tranquil village home to about 700 inhabitants. From Vercana, there are numerous leafy trails leading into the mountains, most boasting panoramic views of those dreamy Lake Como waters.