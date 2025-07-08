Situated Between Switzerland And Lake Como Is A Lakeside Village With Quiet Beaches And Ancient Olive Groves

Tucked away on the idyllic northern shore of Lake Como, not far from the Swiss border, Domaso is an attractive village where old-world charm meets breathtaking natural beauty. The old town is painted along the shores of Lake Como in vibrant yellows and oranges, offset by the lush greens of the Alps rising up behind it. In terms of Lake Como, Domaso is a bit of a hidden gem. It has quiet, pebbly beaches toppling into sparkling waters that are perfect for sailing and windsurfing, as well as peaceful hiking trails winding through the ancient olive groves in the surrounding hills. It's a far cry from other iconic Lake Como spots like the UNESCO-listed Villa d'Este.

The north of Lake Como is generally much quieter than the south, where you'll find towns like Bellagio, the Pearl of Lake Como, drawing the crowds with their grand villas and elegant promenades. But this works in your favor if you're looking for a quiet respite away from all that Como glamour and day-trippers. Indeed, the northern part of the lake is less developed and more relaxed, and Domaso is the best village to use as a base to explore it.

The closest international airport to Domaso is Milan Malpensa, which is around one hour and 40 minutes away by car. You can also travel to Domaso by a mixture of train and bus from the airport or from Milan Central. The latter is the best option, and you can expect the journey to take around one hour and 50 minutes with a change in Lecco.