Wyoming's Gateway To Devils Tower National Monument Is A Quirky Town With Shops And Historic Cowboy Charm
Wyoming is well-known for its national parks; in particular, Yellowstone and Grand Teton, which is the only one in America with an airport inside it. However, other stunning landscapes are found throughout the state. One shining example is Devils Tower National Monument, found in Northeastern Wyoming. The gateway to Devils Tower (the country's first national monument) is Gillette, a quirky town filled with unique shops and plenty of historic cowboy charm.
The town of about 34,000 residents is the perfect spot to make your home base while visiting Devils Tower. Gillette is filled with tons of restaurants, plentiful shopping opportunities, and lots to explore. It is about an hour away from the national monument, has all the amenities you need for a great vacation, and is considered the perfect halfway stopping point when traveling from Yellowstone to Mount Rushmore.
Visitors can fly into Gillette-Campbell County Regional Airport, or, for those preferring a larger airport, use the one in Rapid City, South Dakota (around 150 miles away). Prefer to drive? Interstate 90 will get you to Gillette. Regardless of how you arrive, you will have a great time exploring this charming community. There is no lack of accommodations in Gillette; visitors can pick from motels/hotels, campgrounds, and short-term vacation rentals.
Gillette's cowboy past is alive and well
One of the ways that Gillette keeps its cowboy roots alive is by having rodeos and other horse-related events. While not the world's largest outdoor rodeo, a legendary historic attraction also found in Wyoming, the cowboys that compete in Gillette's annual Jack Greer Memorial Rodeo remind visitors that the town's Wild West past is alive and well today. The 307 Horse Racing series is another annual event that showcases the flair and skill that Wyoming cowboys possessed generations ago; it's a spectacular way to honor the city's roots and remind the world why Wyoming is also known as the Cowboy State. Rodeos and other equestrian events are held at the Cam-Plex, a multi-use complex spread out over 1,000 acres that also has a fine arts theater, race track, large park with a picnic area, and more than 1,700 RV sites offering electrical hook-ups.
A walking tour of downtown Gillette also lets visitors learn about the town's historical connection to cowboys. Visitors can stop by the Gillette Visitor Center to get a free guide to the amazing self-guided/self-paced tour. There is also an audio option for the downtown area, part of the WY Tours created by TravelStorys. During the 30-minute outing visitors will be transported back in time to the days when Gillette was a railroad town and a haven for cowboys and gunslingers. History will come alive with (almost unbelievable) stories about the characters that called the town home during its Wild West days. Whether taking the self-guided or the audio tour, stops include the Crazy Woman Mercantile, Montgomery Bar, and the Gillette Brewing Company.
Exploring the museums and attractions of Gillette
Gillette is home to two great museums: The Frontier Auto Museum – featuring vintage cars, memorabilia, and antiques — and the Rockpile Museum, which tells the area's history, has Native American artifacts, and antique cowboy equipment such as saddles. During the summers, travelers can tour the Eagle Butte Coal Mine and learn firsthand why Gillette is known as the "energy capital of the nation." Tours are also available at the unique Big Lost Meadery (the state's only producer of honey alcohol); guests can see the facility where the mead is made and enjoy tasting it in the taproom.
Durham Bison Ranch is a must-see attraction while in Gillette; tours are available June through August. For three generations, the Flocchini family has operated the 55,000-acre ranch, and with 3,000 animals on the property, it is one of the largest bison operations in America. Visitors will learn about the species, what it takes to keep the herd healthy, ways the land they graze is improved, and special facilities used to care for them. At certain times of year, visitors can hunt bison. The hunting package includes lodging, a guide, pictures, field dressing, meat, animal skin, and other services.
Wyoming has so many great places to visit, it can be hard to end your vacation. Stay a few more days and experience Sundance, another charming Wyoming town that's tucked between Devils Tower and Mount Rushmore.