Wyoming's Gateway To Devils Tower National Monument Is A Quirky Town With Shops And Historic Cowboy Charm

Wyoming is well-known for its national parks; in particular, Yellowstone and Grand Teton, which is the only one in America with an airport inside it. However, other stunning landscapes are found throughout the state. One shining example is Devils Tower National Monument, found in Northeastern Wyoming. The gateway to Devils Tower (the country's first national monument) is Gillette, a quirky town filled with unique shops and plenty of historic cowboy charm.

The town of about 34,000 residents is the perfect spot to make your home base while visiting Devils Tower. Gillette is filled with tons of restaurants, plentiful shopping opportunities, and lots to explore. It is about an hour away from the national monument, has all the amenities you need for a great vacation, and is considered the perfect halfway stopping point when traveling from Yellowstone to Mount Rushmore.

Visitors can fly into Gillette-Campbell County Regional Airport, or, for those preferring a larger airport, use the one in Rapid City, South Dakota (around 150 miles away). Prefer to drive? Interstate 90 will get you to Gillette. Regardless of how you arrive, you will have a great time exploring this charming community. There is no lack of accommodations in Gillette; visitors can pick from motels/hotels, campgrounds, and short-term vacation rentals.