The 'Peanut Capital Of The World' Is A Small Alabama City With A Fun Themed Festival And Excellent Eats
Whether they are salty or sweet, peanuts are a satisfying snack. What you might not realize is whether or not the peanuts you're munching on are American grown. In fact, it's highly likely that your peanuts originated from or near Dothan, Alabama. Located about two hours away from Montgomery, a stop on this Rick Steves-approved road trip, it has been dubbed the "Peanut Capital of the World." Dothan, a Southern destination with excellent eats, takes this reputation seriously. Case in point, this small city in Alabama's Wiregrass Region is home to the annual National Peanut Festival. Typically held during the first week of November, this timeless 10-day celebration is a fall favorite.
With nostalgic fair rides, music, a demolition derby, and more, guests of all ages will have the time of their lives honoring this legume and its growers. "If you've never been to the Peanut Festival.....put it on your list now and plan for a full day (or evening) of fun," reads a review on Google. Then of course, there's the food to look forward to. Visitors can indulge in corn dogs from the viral Corndog Man, funnel cakes, baked potatoes, Cajun cuisine, among many other choices.
Even if you miss out on this event, Dothan offers other tasty experiences. Downtown, for instance, has a bustling food scene. Here, you'll find KBC, a top-rated eatery from Chef Kelsey Barnard Clark. In 2019, the Dothan native was crowned the winner of the reality series "Top Chef." KBC, closed Sundays, serves Southern-style dishes like okra fries and the bee's knees, a fried chicken sandwich. Another delicious spot in downtown Dothan is Fire Stone Wood Fired Grill. Known for its pizza, this spot is ranked as one of the best restaurants in town on Tripadvisor. Nevertheless, it can be argued that peanuts are the heart and soul of Dothan.
A nutty, yet educational time awaits in Dothan, Alabama
You don't necessarily have to attend the National Peanut Festival to witness how nutty Dothan is about this precious crop. Not only does downtown Dothan have outstanding restaurants, this historic area also features the G.W. Carver Interpretive Museum. This museum was named after the African American scientist who researched peanuts and utilized this plant for the greater good of the South. Hailed as a hero, George Washington Carver was a guest at the first National Peanut Festival in 1938. With that in mind, the G.W. Carver Interpretive Museum provides further insight into his work and impact.
However, the institution, which is housed in what used to be a segregated bus station, does not solely focus on Carver. Visitors will learn about the Civil Rights Movement, local history, as well as other equally notable African Americans, courtesy of the Black Scientists, Inventors, and Explorers exhibit. Reviewers on Google say that this is a worthwhile visit in Dothan with one individual writing, "It's a powerful testament to resilience, creativity, and the human spirit." Closed Sunday to Tuesday, the G.W. Carver Interpretive Museum does not charge an admission fee.
As you explore downtown Dothan, you'll encounter several life-sized peanut sculptures. You'll even discover one at the G.W. Carver Interpretive Museum and at KBC. Referred to as "Peanuts Around Town," these fiberglass works of art are incredibly charming and often designed with human features. A map of these pieces can be found on Dothan's official website. Stop by and take some photos to mark your time spent at the "Peanut Capital of the World." Don't forget to pick up some boiled peanuts, a delightful treat that's common in the South, from McNeill Farms. Located a few miles outside of downtown, it's not uncommon for the stand to sell out. Make sure to check out their Facebook page for updates.
Other places of interest in Dothan, Alabama
Peanuts may be what draws people to Dothan but rest assured that there is more to the city than meets the eye. That said, there are an assortment of family-friendly attractions that will ensure you have a memorable getaway. If you're looking for something else to do in downtown Dothan, you can't go wrong with the Wiregrass Museum of Art. While the museum frequently changes its exhibits, you'll find that a majority of works are by local artists. Open Wednesday to Saturday, admission to the Wiregrass Museum of Art is free.
At AdventureLand, you can tackle a round of mini golf, enjoy arcade games, and put the pedal to the medal at this theme park's go-kart course. Prefer a leisurely outdoor activity? Stroll the Dothan Area Botanical Gardens. This 50-acre site is teeming with life and is perhaps best known for its Wings of Wonder. This butterfly-filled structure, open from spring to fall, allows visitors to get an up close look at these colorful insects. Aside from this, there are walking paths, a tranquil pond, and plenty of flora that will delight any nature lover.
With peanuts, good food, and art, Dothan's appeal is evident. The city features Dothan Regional Airport (DHN), with a direct flight to and from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL). There are countless budget-friendly lodging options in the city such as the Best Western Dothan Inn & Suites. Rates for this Tripadvisor Traveler's Choice hotel start at under $100. If you relished this story about Dothan, there's other hidden gems in Alabama you should know about. This includes Oneonta, a scenic city with mountain views and mouth-watering Italian food and Wetumpka, a riverfront charmer celebrating art and culture.