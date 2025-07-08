The 'Peanut Capital Of The World' Is A Small Alabama City With A Fun Themed Festival And Excellent Eats

Whether they are salty or sweet, peanuts are a satisfying snack. What you might not realize is whether or not the peanuts you're munching on are American grown. In fact, it's highly likely that your peanuts originated from or near Dothan, Alabama. Located about two hours away from Montgomery, a stop on this Rick Steves-approved road trip, it has been dubbed the "Peanut Capital of the World." Dothan, a Southern destination with excellent eats, takes this reputation seriously. Case in point, this small city in Alabama's Wiregrass Region is home to the annual National Peanut Festival. Typically held during the first week of November, this timeless 10-day celebration is a fall favorite.

With nostalgic fair rides, music, a demolition derby, and more, guests of all ages will have the time of their lives honoring this legume and its growers. "If you've never been to the Peanut Festival.....put it on your list now and plan for a full day (or evening) of fun," reads a review on Google. Then of course, there's the food to look forward to. Visitors can indulge in corn dogs from the viral Corndog Man, funnel cakes, baked potatoes, Cajun cuisine, among many other choices.

Even if you miss out on this event, Dothan offers other tasty experiences. Downtown, for instance, has a bustling food scene. Here, you'll find KBC, a top-rated eatery from Chef Kelsey Barnard Clark. In 2019, the Dothan native was crowned the winner of the reality series "Top Chef." KBC, closed Sundays, serves Southern-style dishes like okra fries and the bee's knees, a fried chicken sandwich. Another delicious spot in downtown Dothan is Fire Stone Wood Fired Grill. Known for its pizza, this spot is ranked as one of the best restaurants in town on Tripadvisor. Nevertheless, it can be argued that peanuts are the heart and soul of Dothan.