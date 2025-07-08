England's Most Endearing Port Village Is Full Of Fishermen's Cottages, Maritime History, And Harbor Views
Every Anglophile dreams of stepping into the TARDIS to travel back to another era and retrace the footsteps of the Doctor. But you don't need to be in a science fiction TV show to time-travel. A Great Western Railway train from London Paddington to St Austell delivers travelers to the Georgian era in under five hours. From the station, a short taxi or bus ride leads to Charlestown, an endearing port village in Cornwall that has been featured in productions such as "Doctor Who," "Poldark," and "Alice in Wonderland." As the town is so beautifully preserved, a leisurely stroll past the villagers' quaint fishermen's cottages and onto spectacular vistas of its bay will feel like stepping back in time.
For years, Charlestown's maritime past was kept alive, at least partially, by the co-founder of the town's Shipwreck Treasure Museum, who also owned the world's largest indoor rainforest at the Eden Project. However, its closure in 2024 and the auction of much of its collection now mean that visitors must connect with the village's seafaring legacy through its historic harbor and the community traditions that keep it alive.
Tasty brews, stunning views, and friendly fishing crews in Charlestown
Though beautiful all year round, Charlestown is at its most vibrant during the annual summer celebration, Charlestown Regatta Week, which has been bringing the community together for over half a century. Come August, visitors can help raise funds for local charities while enjoying events that celebrate the village's maritime roots, such as raft races and gig rowing challenges. For those who love British music, the event's lineup often includes local musicians and tribute acts covering iconic bands like Oasis, helping to boost the Cornish coastline's festival atmosphere.
For an authentic British experience, some visitors to Charlestown choose to stay above a traditional boozer. The Rashleigh Arms is a welcoming pub with 18 rooms, where for as little as £135 (as of this writing) guests can sleep just minutes from the famous harbor. Here, a day can begin with a hearty English breakfast and be rounded off with a delicious nightcap of one of the many locally brewed ales on tap. The area offers plenty of other accommodation options, from the cozy Honeysuckle Cottage to the Porth Avallen Hotel, just a stone's throw away in Carlyon Bay. Visitors should be sure to enjoy some traditional culinary treats by the water, but don't forget that, no matter the season, this is England; an umbrella is an essential companion if you want to keep your fish and chips from being drowned in anything other than vinegar.
Immerse yourself in Charlestown's seafaring heritage and Cornwall's wider beauty
A UNESCO World Heritage Site, Charlestown's harbor forms a vital part of South West England's mining history and is the nation's only remaining 18th-century port still in operation today. There, nautical-curious visitors might find a 1930s Danish-built fishing vessel, Anny, which often sits pride of place in the harbor. History buffs with a bit more time on their hands looking to learn about the wider region's past will get the chance to do so in the backdrop of what is arguably England's most naturally beautiful county, Cornwall. Those looking to immerse themselves in this part of the country can hire a car from companies like Hertz, Avis, or Enterprise to explore some of Charlestown's Cornish cousins. Traveling to this part of the U.K. is the perfect antidote to the flashing lights seen in a trip to a metropolis like London.
A road trip across Cornwall offers the chance to not only bask in the region's maritime past at Charlestown but also surf in the vibrant town of Newquay, learn a few words of Cornish dialect whilst ordering a scrumptious pasty, or even find an amateur dramatics production of "The Pirates of Penzance." An hour away from Charlestown, visitors can also wander the historic ruins of Tintagel Castle, and for those with time to spare to explore more of England's South West, a detour to Bristol's creative quarters or a moment of "healing" atop Glastonbury Tor are great additions to any itinerary.