England's Most Endearing Port Village Is Full Of Fishermen's Cottages, Maritime History, And Harbor Views

Every Anglophile dreams of stepping into the TARDIS to travel back to another era and retrace the footsteps of the Doctor. But you don't need to be in a science fiction TV show to time-travel. A Great Western Railway train from London Paddington to St Austell delivers travelers to the Georgian era in under five hours. From the station, a short taxi or bus ride leads to Charlestown, an endearing port village in Cornwall that has been featured in productions such as "Doctor Who," "Poldark," and "Alice in Wonderland." As the town is so beautifully preserved, a leisurely stroll past the villagers' quaint fishermen's cottages and onto spectacular vistas of its bay will feel like stepping back in time.

For years, Charlestown's maritime past was kept alive, at least partially, by the co-founder of the town's Shipwreck Treasure Museum, who also owned the world's largest indoor rainforest at the Eden Project. However, its closure in 2024 and the auction of much of its collection now mean that visitors must connect with the village's seafaring legacy through its historic harbor and the community traditions that keep it alive.