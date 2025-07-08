Europe's Most Underrated Summer Holiday Destination Is A Rustic Gem Tucked Quietly In Central Italy

The capital of Umbria, Perugia, is an enchanting hilltop town with a compact pedestrian-only historical center, making it a great base for exploring the region. The town's architecture bears the marks of its Etruscan roots, and its medieval walls, alleys, and arches have remained wonderfully intact. An important collection of Renaissance art is housed at the National Gallery of Umbria, on the upper levels of the Palazzo dei Priori. Navigate the streets around the Fontana Maggiore in Piazza IV Novembre, where you're bound to find a restaurant or café to indulge in coffee breaks or full meals. Venture underground to visit the remnants of Rocca Paolina, a 16th-century fortress built as an assertion of power by Pope Paul III.

A 30-minute drive from Perugia takes you to Assisi, the hometown of its famous resident and one of Italy's most important religious figures, Saint Francis. For this reason alone, Assisi draws both tourists and pilgrims to the UNESCO World Heritage site St. Francis Basilica. Built in the 13th century on the heels of St. Francis' canonization, you can visit his remains, which are entombed in the church's lower basilica. The town's labyrinthine streets are punctuated by a handful of religious and cultural sites, souvenir shops, boutiques, restaurants, and piazzas.

A little under an hour northeast of Perugia is Gubbio, whose well-preserved medieval architecture has earned it the nickname "city of stone." Visit its Roman amphitheater and the imposing Cathedral of St. Mariano and Giacomo. Venture two hours southwest of Perugia to Orvieto, another picturesque Umbrian village that spoils travelers with breathtaking views of the surrounding landscape from its hilltop perch. Here, a cable car (funicular) takes you to the top of the hill, where an ancient temple, fortress, and well are within walking distance of each other. Underground, a maze of subterranean corridors, tunnels, and stairways walk you through Orvieto's 2,500-year-old history.