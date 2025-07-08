Utah's Hidden Lake Tucked In The Dixie National Forest Is A Quiet Escape From Crowds With A Mountain Backdrop
Utah doesn't skimp on iconic landscapes. Lush forests climb up snowy mountain peaks in the north, and the rocks are as red as the sun overhead in the south. People from all over the world flock to Utah's five national parks to soak in the undeniable beauty of this western wonderland. But if you head off the sandstone circuit and climb up in elevation, you will find a little-known quiet escape called Posey Lake, one of the least-touristed and most beautiful places in southern Utah.
Located in the Dixie National Forest, the hidden Posey Lake sits at nearly 9,000 feet in elevation and is cradled by spruce, aspen, and ponderosa pine trees. Wildflowers bloom in the summer months, and rocky peaks create a mountain backdrop to the lake. Another great feature of the lake is that it is often less busy than other campgrounds in the area. Canoers, fishermen, and families are usually sprinkled across the lake in peak season, but they leave plenty of room for a serene experience where you can really lean in and appreciate Utah's beauty without bumping elbows with tourists at every turn.
Paddle, hike, and fish your way around Posey Lake
Where the gravel shoreline meets the still waters of Posey Lake, you can cast a line, launch a canoe, or walk around the lake and enjoy the view. Despite its remote feeling, the lake is easily accessible with multiple ways visitors can enjoy it. Non-motorized boats, including kayaks, canoes and paddleboards, are welcome on the water, and you can drive right to the campground. For anglers, the lake is home to a healthy population of stocked brook, rainbow, and tiger trout as well as splake.
If you want to hike around the lake during your visit, the Posey Lake Overlook Trail is a short but steep climb that weaves through the forest and ends at a viewpoint where you can see the lake and the surrounding forest. It is a 1.4-mile out-and-back hike and is rated as moderately challenging on AllTrails. Head up at golden hour to watch the sunset over the clear lake waters from the Civilian Conservation Corps-constructed gazebo at the top.
Because of its elevation, even midsummer days stay cool around the lake, and nights are chilly — a nice contrast to the blistering heat of the southern Utah desert. Be sure to pack sunscreen, bug spray, plenty of water, and layers if you're camping overnight. Cell service is minimal here, so download maps ahead of time. If you choose to fish, make sure you have a license and follow local fishing laws.
How to visit Posey Lake and what to know before you go
Posey Lake isn't very close to major Utah cities — it's five hours south of Salt Lake City and around three hours east of Cedar City. If you're flying in, head to Cedar City Regional Airport via Salt Lake City. From there, get a rental car: The scenic drive through Bryce Canyon country to the lake takes under three hours.
Most visitors reach Posey Lake by way of Scenic Byway 12, turning off onto Pine Creek Road just past Escalante. The road is paved all the way to Posey Lake Campground, making it accessible by car or RV. There are 21 campsites and one group site that include picnic tables, bear boxes, fire pits, vault toilets, drinking water from Memorial Day to Labor Day, and access to the lake. Posey Lake is about 16 miles north of Escalante, a small adventure hub where you can find cozy motels, cabins for rent, and even a hip resort with vintage trailers and drive-in movies.
Posey Lake is open seasonally from May through September. Holiday weekends can fill up, so book campsites online in advance. Pack your gear, book your flight, and head to this secluded lake tucked deep in Utah's largest national forest for picture-perfect moments without the crowds.