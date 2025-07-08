Utah's Hidden Lake Tucked In The Dixie National Forest Is A Quiet Escape From Crowds With A Mountain Backdrop

Where the gravel shoreline meets the still waters of Posey Lake, you can cast a line, launch a canoe, or walk around the lake and enjoy the view. Despite its remote feeling, the lake is easily accessible with multiple ways visitors can enjoy it. Non-motorized boats, including kayaks, canoes and paddleboards, are welcome on the water, and you can drive right to the campground. For anglers, the lake is home to a healthy population of stocked brook, rainbow, and tiger trout as well as splake.

If you want to hike around the lake during your visit, the Posey Lake Overlook Trail is a short but steep climb that weaves through the forest and ends at a viewpoint where you can see the lake and the surrounding forest. It is a 1.4-mile out-and-back hike and is rated as moderately challenging on AllTrails. Head up at golden hour to watch the sunset over the clear lake waters from the Civilian Conservation Corps-constructed gazebo at the top.

Because of its elevation, even midsummer days stay cool around the lake, and nights are chilly — a nice contrast to the blistering heat of the southern Utah desert. Be sure to pack sunscreen, bug spray, plenty of water, and layers if you're camping overnight. Cell service is minimal here, so download maps ahead of time. If you choose to fish, make sure you have a license and follow local fishing laws.