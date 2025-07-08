Greece's Best Santorini Alternative Boasts Dreamy Beaches, Hikes, And Unmatched Food Without The Crowds
Believe it or not, a picture-perfect Greek vacation doesn't mean you'll have to spend the whole trip fighting the crowds. While some of Greece's most popular destinations like Mykonos and Santorini have become overburdened by tourists, Greece is luckily still home to plenty of secret paradises. And one of its dreamiest islands, which is the perfect alternative to the overcrowded Santorini, is Alonissos. Tucked away in the Sporades archipelago, this underrated island in Greece, tucked away in the Mediterranean, is quiet, peaceful, and absolutely magical. A haven for beach goers, hikers, and foodies alike, Alonissos is the perfect getaway, especially for couples and families who love a mix of relaxation, adventure, and culture while escaping the crowds.
To get here, you'll have to hop on one of the ferry routes, which are available seasonally from Agios Konstantinos, Evia, Skopelos, Thessaloniki, and Skiathos (where you'll find the closest airport, Skiathos International Airport, that's just a 30-minute flight from Athens). One of the island's dreamiest stays is at Yalis Hotel, a 4-star accommodation overlooking the azure sea. With features like an outdoor pool, breakfast included, and an onsite restaurant, you'll have everything you need for an unforgettable vacation in Alonissos.
Alonissos is one of Greece's best beach and hiking destinations
With stunning nature throughout the island, there's no shortage of gorgeous beaches or hiking trails. When it comes to jaw-dropping beaches, Alonissos' crown jewel is undoubtedly Agios Dimitrios, with its white pebbles, gem-toned water, and greenery wrapping around the shoreline. And unlike in more popular Greek destinations, Agios Dimitrios is typically crowd-free. For some untouched nature, the island is also home to one of the largest marine protected areas in Europe, the National Marine Park of Alonissos Northern Sporades. The best way to visit is by boat — throughout the tour, you'll find plenty of hidden beaches, plus marine life like dolphins, 80 different types of birds, and protected species like the Mediterranean monk seal.
A spiderweb of trails streches across the majority of the island as well, making Alonissos easily explored on foot. Along the way, you'll be treated to ocean views alongside historic chapels, postcard-worthy towns, and green forests, making it easy to see why Greece is one of Europe's best countries for otherworldly, vibrant hikes. Chora-Patitiri is one of the island's best-known hikes and is an easy 1.6-mile journey on a cobbled path between two quaint villages. If you're looking for a more challenging trek that also leads to one of Alonissos' best sunset spots, check out the Chora-Kalovoulos Mountain trail, which takes about an hour and leads up to the mountain's peak.
Where (and what) to eat in Alonissos
As for finding delicious Greek fare, there's certainly some tough competition (like this breathtaking island boasting some of the best food in Greece), but Alonissos holds its own when it comes to local cuisine and charming eateries. Trying traditional Alonissian dishes like savory cheese pie, lobster pasta, and fouskakia (the equivalent of a Greek donut hole) is a must while here. Visitors will find authentic and delicious food everywhere, from traditional tavernas (complete with live music), fine dining spots, and local markets, all with an emphasis on fresh, regional, and seasonal ingredients.
Elaionas Restaurant, located on Leftos Gialos beach, is one of the island's best restaurants, serving up modern Greek cuisine inspired by the country's rich culinary heritage. Akroyiali is another local favorite that comes with a dazzling ocean view and delicious dishes like pasta with fresh tuna. "Second visit so far and consistently top notch nosh," said one Tripadvisor reviewer. "Some say there is often a tradeoff between a restaurant's view and its cooking. Not here. Honest food, decent prices, and the sound of seawater gently washing pebbles."