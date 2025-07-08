Greece's Best Santorini Alternative Boasts Dreamy Beaches, Hikes, And Unmatched Food Without The Crowds

Believe it or not, a picture-perfect Greek vacation doesn't mean you'll have to spend the whole trip fighting the crowds. While some of Greece's most popular destinations like Mykonos and Santorini have become overburdened by tourists, Greece is luckily still home to plenty of secret paradises. And one of its dreamiest islands, which is the perfect alternative to the overcrowded Santorini, is Alonissos. Tucked away in the Sporades archipelago, this underrated island in Greece, tucked away in the Mediterranean, is quiet, peaceful, and absolutely magical. A haven for beach goers, hikers, and foodies alike, Alonissos is the perfect getaway, especially for couples and families who love a mix of relaxation, adventure, and culture while escaping the crowds.

To get here, you'll have to hop on one of the ferry routes, which are available seasonally from Agios Konstantinos, Evia, Skopelos, Thessaloniki, and Skiathos (where you'll find the closest airport, Skiathos International Airport, that's just a 30-minute flight from Athens). One of the island's dreamiest stays is at Yalis Hotel, a 4-star accommodation overlooking the azure sea. With features like an outdoor pool, breakfast included, and an onsite restaurant, you'll have everything you need for an unforgettable vacation in Alonissos.