Situated Between Venice And Trieste Is Italy's Coastal Commune, Surrounded By Salt Marshes And Stone Churches

Constantly lost in the turmoil of places chock-full of tourists, a seeker of the unknown prefers to engage with out-of-sight destinations that can fulfill their never-ending longing for unsung locations. Marano Lagunare, in Italy's Friuli-Venezia Giulia region, is one of them. Just a short trip from Italy's charming star-shaped town of Palmanova, this small fishing village takes its name from the lagoon that washes its coast and still preserves a veiled memory of a walled city turned into a maritime defense. Seemingly shy, Marano Lagunare is a hidden gem location that gently unfolds to the world, circled by an archipelago of small islands that shield the area — with the most famous being Martignano and Sant' Andrea.

The first settlers were farmers who have been in the area at least since around 5500 B.C. Today, Marano Lagunare is a littoral commune surrounded by salt marshes and stone-built abbeys. It is also the only place in Friuli where locals speak Veneto dialect — the typical language from Veneto region — due to over 300 years of rule by the Serenissima (the Republic of Venice). Since it is so to the coast, Marano made fishing an indispensable source of living which ultimately transformed its cuisine into a sought-after seafood scene, offering travelers a less crowded Italian town that is similar to Venice. The casoni (fishing lodges) are old thatched houses, peacefully situated in the Venetian lagoon, that have become a fascinating trademark of the region's landscape, attracting visitors yearning to deepen their knowledge about the town's culture.

Venice Airport is located around 110 miles from Marano Lagunare, making it a perfect location to reach your destination by bus — a cost-effective alternative to renting a car or taking the train. Another way is to land at Trieste airport and drive for about 40 minutes.