Explore Italy's Star-Shaped Town Where 16th-Century Traditions Meet Modern-Day Festivities
Italy is an endlessly fascinating and surprising vacation destination, brimming with fabulous food, rich ancient history, strong cultural identity, and diverse landscapes spanning picturesque islands, alpine regions, and ancient cities. Just when you think you've uncovered all of its secrets, Italy offers something new to capture your imagination. One such intriguing destination is Palmanova in the Friuli Venezia Giulia region of northeast Italy. Palmanova lies near the Adriatic Sea and the borders of Slovenia and Austria in an area famous for its world-class wines and mountain views. Palmanova is one of the most unique towns: When seen from above, it's shaped like a nine-pointed star.
Palmanova was founded in 1593 by Venetians and constructed in accordance with utopian ideals of the time, designed by architect Vincenzo Scamozzi. Its perfectly symmetrical star shape extends to an internal network of streets and buildings radiating outwards in a polygon design, meticulously planned to withstand Ottoman and Austrian invasion. Fortunately for the Venetians, the fort never saw a single battle. Palmanova became a national monument in 1960 and a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2017.
The town's cultural, political, and historical significance cannot be understated. With a current population of just over 5,000 residents across 5 square miles, Palmanova is an architectural marvel in stark contrast to many of Italy's organic sprawling cities. It's accessible by road from Venice, Trieste, and Udine. Because of this, the town is an ideal stop on any Italian road trip itinerary.
Explore Palmanova's Renaissance architecture and festivals
Palmanova is accessed through three main gates: Porta Aquileia, Porta Udine, and Porta Cividale, each of which lead to Palmanova's center. At the heart of the star lies the central square, or Piazza Grande, a hexagonal square surrounded by statues of notable Venetian leaders as well as commendable restaurants and bars. Highlight attractions include the Doge's Cathedral of Palmanova, a Renaissance structure built in the 17th century and decorated with intricate frescoes. The cathedral is open daily for visitors. For an in-depth look at Palmanova's military history, stop by the town's Military History Museum, which covers everything from its founding to Palmanova's role in World War I. These attractions make Palmanova a must-visit Renaissance destination for history enthusiasts.
Anyone hoping to see Palmanova come to life should visit during the annual Holy Redeemer Festival, held on the second Sunday of July. Known as La Festa del Santissimo Redentore, the festival honors Palmanova's patron, the Holy Redeemer, with a religious procession featuring a statue of the saint, along with Venetian-era reenactments, food stalls, and traditional music. The festival offers a fascinating insight into the town's rich history and community. Other popular events include the Street Food Truck Festival, the Chess Festival, and the Festival of the Ideal Town, a gathering of intellectuals for dialogues about utopian town design. Festivals are easy to navigate in Palmanova, as the town is entirely walkable. There are guided tours available, and visitors can also cycle through its scenic streets by hiring a bike from Zona 30.
Sample regional Friulian cuisine in Palmanova
Like Italy's 19 other regions, Friuli Venezia Giulia brings its own flavor to Italian cuisine. The northern region boasts a variety of seasonal, hearty foods, representative of its landscape and neighboring associations with other European countries. Savor Mediterranean-inspired dishes and robust mountain favorites on your visit to Palmanova. Try frico, a comforting dish of fried potato, cheese, and onion, for a filling snack. For dessert, sample gubana, a rich sponge cake inspired by the region's border with Slovenia. Dating back to the early 15th century, the cake is flavored with berries, nuts, liquor, and spices and is popular around Christmas, similar to panettone. Local delicacies also include San Daniele prosciutto and artisanal cheeses like Formadi Frant and Montasio.
For a memorable meal in Palmanova, consider booking a table at Osteria Campana d'Oro, an upscale eatery known for fresh, local dishes paired with great wine. La Tavernetta di Rosmery Copparoni offers a relaxed, cozy setting with outdoor seating and affordable Friulian dishes. Just don't expect a quick dinner on your trip to Italy, as most eateries offer a multi-course menu. And as a rule of thumb, if you're visiting on a Monday, explore Palmanova's central square market, where vendors offer some of the best local food and artisanal products in Italy. Anyone who wants to adventure in Northern Italy beyond Palmanova should explore the village of Lussari in the Julian Alps.