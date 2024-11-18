Explore Italy's Star-Shaped Town Where 16th-Century Traditions Meet Modern-Day Festivities

Italy is an endlessly fascinating and surprising vacation destination, brimming with fabulous food, rich ancient history, strong cultural identity, and diverse landscapes spanning picturesque islands, alpine regions, and ancient cities. Just when you think you've uncovered all of its secrets, Italy offers something new to capture your imagination. One such intriguing destination is Palmanova in the Friuli Venezia Giulia region of northeast Italy. Palmanova lies near the Adriatic Sea and the borders of Slovenia and Austria in an area famous for its world-class wines and mountain views. Palmanova is one of the most unique towns: When seen from above, it's shaped like a nine-pointed star.

Palmanova was founded in 1593 by Venetians and constructed in accordance with utopian ideals of the time, designed by architect Vincenzo Scamozzi. Its perfectly symmetrical star shape extends to an internal network of streets and buildings radiating outwards in a polygon design, meticulously planned to withstand Ottoman and Austrian invasion. Fortunately for the Venetians, the fort never saw a single battle. Palmanova became a national monument in 1960 and a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2017.

The town's cultural, political, and historical significance cannot be understated. With a current population of just over 5,000 residents across 5 square miles, Palmanova is an architectural marvel in stark contrast to many of Italy's organic sprawling cities. It's accessible by road from Venice, Trieste, and Udine. Because of this, the town is an ideal stop on any Italian road trip itinerary.

