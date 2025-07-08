Kentucky's Wildly Underrated State Park Offers Underground Adventures Like Mammoth Cave Without The Crowds
Kentucky's Mammoth Caves National Park is full of spectacular underground wonders and receives about 600,000 visitors each year. Although Mammoth Cave gets a lot of attention, it's not the only cave park in the Bluegrass State. In the northeastern corner of the state is Carter Caves State Resort Park, a drastically underrated park that's been living in Mammoth Cave's shadow, but it too, deserves some time in the spotlight.
According to the Kentucky State Parks website, the state's highest density of caves can be found in the region of Carter County. So, if you're looking for a less-crowded option to Mammoth, the Carter Caves State Resort Park underground system has more than 20 distinct caverns, four of which visitors can explore on a public tour and two more that they can explore on their own. The caves have underground waterfalls, narrow passageways, large caverns, intricate rock formations, an intriguing history, and bats — a whole bunch of bats.
An array of twisted stalactites and stalagmites can be found throughout the subterranean system, and both walking and crawling tours are offered (if you don't mind getting wet and muddy). Not only does the park have some seriously impressive caves that give Mammoth a run for its money, but it's also loaded with adventures and activities to do above ground as well.
Explore some seriously cool caverns in Carter Caves State Resort Park
The largest cave in the park's underground system is Bat Cave, which is home to Indiana bats, an endangered species that is federally protected. Walking tours of the unlit cave are available, which lasts 2.5 hours and winds through uneven, tight, and muddy spaces. Or if you're feeling adventurous, you can book the crawling tour, which is an intense (and messy) option that's not for the faint of heart.
If you don't want to get wet, an hour-long tour of Saltpeter Cave (or Saltpetre) is your best bet. This dry cave an interesting history as a mining operation, and although it's not the only cave mine in Kentucky drawing tourists –– the abandoned limestone mine in Red Gorge is a popular spot to paddleboard) –– Saltpeter is listed on National List of Historic Places. During the War of 1812, miners used the cave for its signature mineral, saltpeter (aka potassium nitrate), a key ingredient in gunpowder. For a taste of what it was like during the mining days, several times a week, lantern tours are offered.
Cascade Cave has been attracting explorers since 1925, thanks to a number of interesting rooms such as the "Counterfeiters Room," which once rumored to be the place for some illegal activities, or the "Lake Room," which contains a large pool of water with stalactites hanging above it. At one point, dance classes were held in the appropriately named, "Dance Hall" room. Cascade Cave also contains an underground waterfall with a 30-foot drop. Some of the most impressive stalactites in the cave system can be found in X Cave, which can also be toured. If you're the independent type, you can explore Laurel Cave and Horn Hollow Caves on your own, but you must get a permit from the visitor center.
The park has huge roster attractions above ground
There are a lot of things to do at the park beyond caving. The gift shop offers a gem mining experience, which is especially great for families, or they can spend time at the mini golf course. Fishermen and kayakers flock to the Smoky Valley Lake, a man-made, 45-acre body of water where gas-powered motor boats are prohibited (electric motor boats only). Guided canoe trips are also available, or visitors can rent paddle and row boats. If you enjoy hiking, several trails at the park span about 26 miles, ranging from easy to difficult.
Experienced hikers may want to check out the Carter Caves Cross Country trail loop, a difficult — but beautiful — hike that spans 8.3 miles and includes suspension bridge crossings, gorgeous views of the lake, and interesting stops like the Shangra La arch, a unique cave formation. There are also opportunities for backcountry camping on the Cross Country Trail (a permit is needed).
The park's campground, which is temporarily closing for renovations in 2025, has primitive camping and RV sites. If you are planning a visit while the campground is closed, Grayson Lake State Park is another great camping option. Or, the 28-room lodge at Carter Caves State Resort Park is another great basecamp for exploring with added amenities like an on-site restaurant and a swimming pool. Outside of the park, visitors will find several hotels in Grayson, located 20 miles from the park, and if you stay in Grayson, be sure to check out the local's secret known as "hidden falls." If you're flying in for your visit, the closest airport to Carter Caves State Resort Park is Lexington's Blue Grass Airport, which is serviced by a handful of major U.S. airlines, and is about a 1.5 hours' drive from the park.