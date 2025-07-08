Kentucky's Wildly Underrated State Park Offers Underground Adventures Like Mammoth Cave Without The Crowds

Kentucky's Mammoth Caves National Park is full of spectacular underground wonders and receives about 600,000 visitors each year. Although Mammoth Cave gets a lot of attention, it's not the only cave park in the Bluegrass State. In the northeastern corner of the state is Carter Caves State Resort Park, a drastically underrated park that's been living in Mammoth Cave's shadow, but it too, deserves some time in the spotlight.

According to the Kentucky State Parks website, the state's highest density of caves can be found in the region of Carter County. So, if you're looking for a less-crowded option to Mammoth, the Carter Caves State Resort Park underground system has more than 20 distinct caverns, four of which visitors can explore on a public tour and two more that they can explore on their own. The caves have underground waterfalls, narrow passageways, large caverns, intricate rock formations, an intriguing history, and bats — a whole bunch of bats.

An array of twisted stalactites and stalagmites can be found throughout the subterranean system, and both walking and crawling tours are offered (if you don't mind getting wet and muddy). Not only does the park have some seriously impressive caves that give Mammoth a run for its money, but it's also loaded with adventures and activities to do above ground as well.