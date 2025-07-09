Nevada's One And Only Glacier Thrives On This Wild Great Basin National Park Trail Through Ancient Forests

You might not immediately associate Nevada with ancient glaciers, yet 77,180-acre Great Basin National Park is home to the state's only glacier, a relic dating back to the last glacial period. Due to the effects of climate change, the Wheeler Peak Glacier has become a shadow of its former self. Yet, it's still a fascinating sight to behold in one of the United States' four major deserts, albeit a high-altitude desert where the tiny bit of annual precipitation mostly comes in the form of snow.

Small in comparison to this secret Alaskan glacier that's deeper than the Grand Canyon, the Wheeler Peak Glacier covers only 2 acres, and is shrinking every year. It's an unfortunate truth that this ancient glacier simply won't exist in 50 or possibly even just 20 years. Perched at 11,500 feet, it's made primarily of ice, mud, and rock –– materials strong enough to carve out its massive glacial valley.

However, what makes this fading glacier even more special is the trail leading to its location at the base of imposing Wheeler Peak. The 4.8-mile trail winds through a hauntingly beautiful forest of ancient bristlecone pines, some over 3,000 years old. Their bare, gnarled branches twist towards the sky, a reminder that although they look dead, they are very much alive and belong to the oldest living tree species on Earth. Visitors can extend their hike to the nearby alpine lakes, including Stella Lake and Teresa Lake, for the ultimate getaway at Great Basin National Park.