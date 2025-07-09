The Most Dangerous City In Italy Is A Timeless Tourist Favorite With An Unsettling Dark Side

A smart traveler should be prepared for hidden dangers in any of Europe's most popular cities, from pickpockets to inclement weather. There are cities that are more dangerous than others, of course, and these are the destinations you need to be extra vigilant in — you might even want to think twice about visiting the most dangerous destinations. When you're traveling around Italy, you should stay aware of your surroundings and keep your belongings close in any city, but especially in tourist-heavy areas. The one city that's seen the highest crime rate in Italy, and is also a classic stop for tourists, is Milan, with seven crime reports per 100 residents, according to 2023 data published by Il Sole 24 Ore.

In 2023, Milan welcomed around 8.5 million visitors. While some other cities get more tourists (Rome had around 35 million tourists the same year), that number is striking when you consider that Milan has under 1.4 million residents — a high tourist-to-local density that can create prime conditions for petty crime. According to a 2019 report published in Security & Defense Quarterly, total crime in Italy rises by 0.018% for every 1% rise in tourists. The greatest portion of Milan's reported crimes were for theft and robbery, which can often occur in tourist hotspots like crowded train stations, shopping centers, and major attractions. Tourists who are unfamiliar with local surroundings might be more easily distracted or vulnerable to scams, making them likely victims of theft (in particular, Americans are prime targets for theft in Europe). Milan also ranked third in Italy for reported cases of sexual violence and fifth for drug-related offenses.