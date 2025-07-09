What Free Flights Really Mean For Flight Attendants

Being a flight attendant is a specialized role and a dream gig for travel hopefuls wanting to build a career on wanderlust. As a result, the career path invites a lot of speculation and lore. On the one hand, there are the unusual rules and requirements for being a flight attendant, including strict guidelines regarding appearance (did you know some airlines prohibit their attendants from having braces?), as well as uncompromising requirements for physical fitness. On the other hand are the unique benefits, such as marking off bucket-list destinations during the 9-to-5 — figuratively speaking, of course, as odd hours are usually a given for the job — and even the promise of free travel off the clock.

We wanted to get the scoop on that last perk. Are free flights for flight attendants as luxurious as they sound? To separate fact from fiction, we spoke with Barbi, a journalist and veteran flight attendant. Having enjoyed a 40-year career in the skies, she's well acquainted with the realities of the role, from the less-than-glamorous responsibilities to the best parts of the job. According to her, free flights are a pretty sweet deal for flight attendants, as long as they manage their expectations.

Speaking exclusively with Islands, Barbi says nearly every U.S. carrier offers free flights for flight attendants, along with all their airline employees, but that's not all. "[Employees'] spouses/domestic partners, children, and sometimes parents can also fly for free on their own airline flights," Barbi explains. "Even retirees continue to keep their travel benefits after they retire, although they go at a lower standby status than current employees." As wonderful as that sounds, making the most of the perk comes down to your willingness to embrace "standby status."