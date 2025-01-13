5 Secret Destinations Where Flight Attendants Love To Vacation

Do you think flight attendants are in it just to fly? Think again. While they enjoy their time in the skies, it's often the travel perks that first attract them to the gig. And as professional jet setters, they know some of the best destinations.

Sure, we all know the allure of Mexican beaches and Italian vineyards. But what are some of those hidden gems that don't make a standard tourist's bucket list? Flight attendants have the inside scoop, since their adventurous spirit has led them to spectacular destinations that are still under the radar. This isn't surprising, since these professionals live a unique lifestyle and aren't afraid to do things differently. Whether it's mastering the art of organized packing or traveling in the off-seasons to snag better deals, we can learn a lot from flight attendants.

But where, exactly, do they like going? We've uncovered five of their favorite getaways, from Scandinavian treasures to African deserts. You may not have considered these spots for future travels, but hearing why flight attendants love them may change your mind. So get out your bucket list and be prepared to add a few new vacation destinations.