One Of Europe's Most Walkable Destinations Is A Wildly Underrated City With Scenic Rivers And Cozy Cafes

Riga, the charming capital of Latvia, has been recognized as one of Europe's (and thereby the world's) most walkable cities by investment site Euro Insider Monkey, thanks to its safe environment, good air quality, and the convenience of strolling between its wonderful top five attractions, which are all within 1.5 miles from each other. But more so, Riga's languorous, flat streets are well-known for their quiet, scenic charm, making the stroll around its wonderful old town as serene as it is beautiful.

The old town is the highlight of a walk around Riga, with its charming streets, cozy cafes serving regional food and drink, and the tight-knit collection of sights. But stray a little, and you'll find the leafy Bastejkalna Park (Bastion Hill) with the scenic Pilsetas canal flanked by trees. Follow its banks in the direction of the train station to find the canal flowing into the impressive Daugava River. Cross the river to visit Āgenskalns, a quiet neighborhood with historic wooden architecture and the Āgenskalns market. Additionally, Riga is renowned for its rich Art Nouveau architecture, most of which you'll find around Alberta Street.

The closest international airport to Riga is Riga International Airport, which is about 6 miles away. To get to the city, you'll either need to take a taxi, which takes about 12 minutes, or jump on the local bus, which takes about 30 minutes. For onward journeys, Riga's central rail station is well connected with routes to Tallinn, Estonia's underrated capital city, Warsaw via Vilnius, and one of Europe's most breathtaking fall train trips between Riga and Sigulda.