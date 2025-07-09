Nestled Between Philly And Hershey Is Pennsylvania's Family-Friendly Suburb Known As One Of The Best In The US
When it comes to top-notch destinations in the state of Pennsylvania, people tend to point to large cities like Philadelphia and Pittsburgh. Between the cultural energy of the City of Brotherly Love and the alluring charm of Hershey lies a family-friendly Pennsylvania suburb that many people may be unfamiliar with, but that consistently ranks among the best places to live in the United States. Situated in Chester County and part of the Philadelphia metropolitan area, Chesterbrook combines suburban serenity with easy access to urban amenities and top-shelf schools. With a population just over 5,400, it's a tight-knit community that feels at once connected and peaceful.
Commuters and travelers alike benefit from Chesterbrook's close proximity to major transportation hubs. The nearest airport, Philadelphia International Airport, is approximately 30 miles away, making it a convenient 30- to 45-minute drive depending on traffic. The community is also well-served by SEPTA bus routes, offering easy access to Center City Philadelphia and beyond. And roughly 30 miles (or a 45-minute drive) away is a Pennsylvania village with cathedrals, castles, and craftsmanship that feels like an old-world fairytale.
Chesterbrook's location is ideal for professionals and families who want the comfort of a suburban setting without sacrificing access to big-city opportunities. The area is surrounded by lush greenery, parks, and walking trails, including the expansive Valley Forge National Historical Park, which borders the community to the north. With its tree-lined streets, well-maintained homes, and enduring sense of community, Chesterbrook offers a lifestyle that's just as appealing to history buffs as it is to nature lovers. Let's delve into two key reasons why you should not sleep on this gem of a suburb: its sterling reputation and esteemed history.
Chesterbrook ranks among America's best suburbs
Unlike other destinations that tout themselves as one of the country's best spots to visit or live in, Chesterbrook actually has the data to back it up. In fact, the suburb has been ranked among the top three places to live nationally for six consecutive years by Niche.com, including four years at No. 1 (from 2020 to 2023) and top-three finishes in 2024 and 2025. It received an overall grade of A+ designation, earning high marks in such categories as public schools, health and fitness, diversity, nightlife, housing, and family-friendliness. Niche.com cited Chesterbrook's plethora of parks, restaurants, and coffee shops, adding that the area has "a dense suburban feel." What's more, most residents own their homes, engendering a strong sense of community and facilitating close relationships between neighbors.
The fact that it's ranked first among not just the best suburbs to raise a family in America but, more broadly, among the best places in general to raise a family means suburbs like Chesterbrook are dispelling the notion that big cities are more family-friendly. Top-rated public schools including Conestoga Senior High School, Valley Forge Middle School, and New Eagle Elementary School — all part of the Tredyffrin-Easttown School District — undoubtedly make Chesterbrook an attractive option. The community also offers a high quality of life, with abundant green space, walking and biking trails, and amenities like Wilson Farm Park, which features playgrounds, sports fields, picnic areas, and seasonal events. The Chesterbrook Shopping Center and nearby King of Prussia Mall provide ample opportunities for retail therapy. Also rated highly by Niche.com is the similarly sounding and underrated Pennsylvania college town of West Chester, bursting with youthful vibes and charm, located just a short drive away.
Chesterbrook boasts a rich history
Chesterbrook's evolution from rural farmland to one of America's most desirable suburbs is an essay in community vision and thoughtful development. The area was originally part of Chesterbrook Farm, a large agricultural property that remained largely undeveloped until the 1960s. Developers purchased a sizable acreage of land, seeing potential in its proximity to Philadelphia and its natural beauty. They began constructing single-family homes, townhouses, and other dwellings, laying the foundation for what would become a model suburban community. Despite its growth, Chesterbrook has preserved green space and maintained a low-density layout that prioritizes quality of life and a suburban feel.
One of the area's most notable historical landmarks is the Duportail House, a farmhouse dating back to 1740 that now serves as a venue for meetings, field trips, and special events. In addition, the community's proximity to Valley Forge National Historical Park adds a layer of historical significance, as the park commemorates the winter encampment of George Washington's Continental Army during the Revolutionary War. Take a 90-minute trolley tour (offered seasonally) and explore interactive elements, artifacts, and murals at the museum, open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Want a real taste of history? Just down the road from Valley Forge National Historical Park is Black Powder Tavern, which dates back to 1746. Originally a meeting place for Washington's officers, today it serves delicious American cuisine in a Revolutionary War ambiance. The tavern features colonial-style decor, reclaimed wood, and a rotating selection of craft beers. It's no wonder so many patrons wax lyrical about the establishment's inviting atmosphere and tasty offerings. If you want to scratch more of that history itch, just outside Pittsburgh is Pennsylvania's underrated historic tourist town, Saltsburg, which promises a bevy of hidden treasures.