Nestled Between Philly And Hershey Is Pennsylvania's Family-Friendly Suburb Known As One Of The Best In The US

When it comes to top-notch destinations in the state of Pennsylvania, people tend to point to large cities like Philadelphia and Pittsburgh. Between the cultural energy of the City of Brotherly Love and the alluring charm of Hershey lies a family-friendly Pennsylvania suburb that many people may be unfamiliar with, but that consistently ranks among the best places to live in the United States. Situated in Chester County and part of the Philadelphia metropolitan area, Chesterbrook combines suburban serenity with easy access to urban amenities and top-shelf schools. With a population just over 5,400, it's a tight-knit community that feels at once connected and peaceful.

Commuters and travelers alike benefit from Chesterbrook's close proximity to major transportation hubs. The nearest airport, Philadelphia International Airport, is approximately 30 miles away, making it a convenient 30- to 45-minute drive depending on traffic. The community is also well-served by SEPTA bus routes, offering easy access to Center City Philadelphia and beyond. And roughly 30 miles (or a 45-minute drive) away is a Pennsylvania village with cathedrals, castles, and craftsmanship that feels like an old-world fairytale.

Chesterbrook's location is ideal for professionals and families who want the comfort of a suburban setting without sacrificing access to big-city opportunities. The area is surrounded by lush greenery, parks, and walking trails, including the expansive Valley Forge National Historical Park, which borders the community to the north. With its tree-lined streets, well-maintained homes, and enduring sense of community, Chesterbrook offers a lifestyle that's just as appealing to history buffs as it is to nature lovers. Let's delve into two key reasons why you should not sleep on this gem of a suburb: its sterling reputation and esteemed history.