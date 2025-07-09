The Dirtiest Beach In Florida Is Hiding In Plain Sight (And The Water's Too Contaminated To Touch)
There are filthy beaches all over America, but in sunny South Florida, you'd probably expect pristine shores and crystal-clear water. Guess again. Despite Miami's glamorous nightlife and luxury lifestyle, not all of its beaches live up to the hype. Some are plagued by pollution, overflowing trash bins, and questionable water quality. These are issues that many tourists and even locals overlook until they're right in the middle of it. One shoreline in particular, the Park View Canal, is so bacteria-infested that you can't even touch it.
The canal is located just a 30-minute drive east of the Miami International Airport near the Surfside neighborhood, an area known more for luxury condos than contaminated waterways. However, behind the palm trees and high-end real estate, the Park View Canal tells a different story. According to Surf Rider, the water here has tested positive for dangerously high levels of enterococci bacteria and has been under a "no touch" advisory since March 2020. The bacteria found in the water come from animal and human feces, as well as leaking garbage bins. Despite warnings, the canal remains largely unmonitored. So, for those who are unaware of the hazardous ecosystem below the water's surface, it can be quite dangerous.
How Miami officials are responding to contamination at the canal
Miami officials are working toward a solution because, despite warnings, nearby residents report seeing people kayaking, paddleboarding, or letting pets wade into the water, unaware of the health hazards lurking underwater. They have implemented and spent over $70,000 on leak detection efforts since 2020, according to Miami Herald. While they still haven't found the cause, they continue to try and mitigate the issue. In May 2025, the city allocated $122,000 to partner with Dr. Helena Solo-Gabriele from the University of Miami to conduct an in-depth scientific study of the canal. Her research includes expanded water and sediment sampling, as well as the use of automated samplers to track bacteria levels over time.
Miami Beach also launched "Operation Clean Water," a public awareness campaign that combines shoreline cleanups, increased storm drain maintenance, and community education around pet waste disposal. Backed by over $8 million in infrastructure funding and a $10 million Resilient Florida grant, these efforts represent a serious push to restore the canal's health and protect public safety in the surrounding Surfside and North Beach areas.
For now, play it safe and avoid entering the Park View Canal.