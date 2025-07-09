The Dirtiest Beach In Florida Is Hiding In Plain Sight (And The Water's Too Contaminated To Touch)

There are filthy beaches all over America, but in sunny South Florida, you'd probably expect pristine shores and crystal-clear water. Guess again. Despite Miami's glamorous nightlife and luxury lifestyle, not all of its beaches live up to the hype. Some are plagued by pollution, overflowing trash bins, and questionable water quality. These are issues that many tourists and even locals overlook until they're right in the middle of it. One shoreline in particular, the Park View Canal, is so bacteria-infested that you can't even touch it.

The canal is located just a 30-minute drive east of the Miami International Airport near the Surfside neighborhood, an area known more for luxury condos than contaminated waterways. However, behind the palm trees and high-end real estate, the Park View Canal tells a different story. According to Surf Rider, the water here has tested positive for dangerously high levels of enterococci bacteria and has been under a "no touch" advisory since March 2020. The bacteria found in the water come from animal and human feces, as well as leaking garbage bins. Despite warnings, the canal remains largely unmonitored. So, for those who are unaware of the hazardous ecosystem below the water's surface, it can be quite dangerous.