The Oregon Trail's Most Dangerous Crossing Is Now A Serene Historic Park With River Views In Idaho
In the mid-1840s, emigrants from the Midwest made their way across the Oregon Trail through much of the wild and unforgiving West. Many of them walked over 2,000 miles between Missouri and Oregon, crossing mountain passes and scorching deserts and dodging diseases — the biggest killer on the trail. On the same note, river crossings were both dangerous and deadly. If you've played the classic Oregon Trail computer game, you'll know that no way across was 100% safe, but fording the rivers usually came with disaster, and a local guide made it much less risky.
Once pioneers reached the high deserts of Southern Idaho, along the Snake River Canyon approximately 1,300 miles into their journey, they had to make a choice — risk everything and cross the incredibly dangerous Snake River or continue through miles of barren desert with little water and grass for their animals. For centuries, Native American peoples traded and crossed at the Three Island Crossing, where the canyon walls fall, and hopped from island to island. As the first groups of settlers came West, the Shoshone were instrumental in guiding pioneers across the river. Later in the 19th century, Gus Glenn built a ferry across the river at this point, marking the beginning of a small, charming Idaho city surrounded by mountains.
Three Island Crossing is roughly 10 minutes off of Exit 121 on Interstate 84 between Boise and Twin Falls. Unlike in the past, there is plenty of water, air conditioning, and a comfortable area for a picnic at one of Idaho's most popular state parks for American history lovers.
Experience the Oregon Trail
Three Island Crossing State Park covers 613 acres on the northern bank of the Snake River, and, unlike in the past, the park makes a great pit stop to experience the Oregon Trail in comfort and shade, the perfect way to follow in the footsteps of pioneers without the peril. The park accommodates camping year-round and features two campsites that can accommodate both RVs and tents. If you'd like a riverside view, opt for Wagon Wheel Campground, lots 7, 8, or 10, per one reviewer on Yelp. Campsites start at $34 per night for out-of-state visitors and have a bathhouse at the center as well as modern comforts, including Wi-Fi, electricity, a fire ring, a picnic table, and a water hookup. If you've been exploring across the state or the country, use the RV dump at the entrance. Moreover, the park has eight comfy cabins available for rent, though the bathrooms are shared. According to users on Tripadvisor, they are immaculate.
While at the park, don't miss the Oregon Trail History and Education Center, which is included with the vehicle entry fee. Take an independent deep dive into the Oregon Trail, where you can see wagon ruts, climb aboard a Conestoga wagon, and learn about the experiences pioneers faced. Unique to this museum is an exhibit on local Native American peoples who were impacted by the brutality of Manifest Destiny. If you arrive early for check-in (which begins at 2:00 p.m. for campgrounds or 3:00 p.m. for cabins), enjoy a round of disc golf or visit the museum beside the campground, both of which are open year-round. The park also hosts reenactments of historic events; check the park's Facebook page for the most current information.
Unwinding on the River
While you could kick back and relax with your favorite book or stay in the climate-controlled museum, Southern Idaho is a truly unique part of the country that is well worth exploring. Much of the Snake River Canyon was formed by eruptions, with the soils around Three Island Crossing being remnants of volcanic lakes. The rich volcanic soils make up mountain valleys that are a wine lover's paradise, and if you're looking for a glass to go with a picturesque sunset over the Snake River, take a short walk over to Y Knot Winery and its 9-hole golf course, next to the park. If the park's campgrounds are full, check availability at the winery; it has cabins and a year-round RV campground with full hookups.
In the past, salmon spawned in the Snake River as far as Shoshone Falls, the "Niagara of the West." Even though salmon don't run as far as Three Island Crossing today, trout fishing is a popular pastime. You'll find plenty of fish to catch at the park and bait and sporting goods in Glenns Ferry at Homestead Supply Store. If you're looking for a little expertise or want to catch an elusive sturgeon, Hammett Valley Fishing Adventures has 40 5-star reviews on Google and will likely help you find the catch of a lifetime.
When emigrants crossed the Snake River with wagons, they ideally aimed for August. Summers in Southern Idaho are hot and dry. While this is a great time to photograph spectacular sunsets, don't be parched like the pioneers; bring plenty of water while you're out, especially if you are heading to the Three Island Crossing Overlook on the southern bank of the Snake River.