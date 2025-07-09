The Oregon Trail's Most Dangerous Crossing Is Now A Serene Historic Park With River Views In Idaho

In the mid-1840s, emigrants from the Midwest made their way across the Oregon Trail through much of the wild and unforgiving West. Many of them walked over 2,000 miles between Missouri and Oregon, crossing mountain passes and scorching deserts and dodging diseases — the biggest killer on the trail. On the same note, river crossings were both dangerous and deadly. If you've played the classic Oregon Trail computer game, you'll know that no way across was 100% safe, but fording the rivers usually came with disaster, and a local guide made it much less risky.

Once pioneers reached the high deserts of Southern Idaho, along the Snake River Canyon approximately 1,300 miles into their journey, they had to make a choice — risk everything and cross the incredibly dangerous Snake River or continue through miles of barren desert with little water and grass for their animals. For centuries, Native American peoples traded and crossed at the Three Island Crossing, where the canyon walls fall, and hopped from island to island. As the first groups of settlers came West, the Shoshone were instrumental in guiding pioneers across the river. Later in the 19th century, Gus Glenn built a ferry across the river at this point, marking the beginning of a small, charming Idaho city surrounded by mountains.

Three Island Crossing is roughly 10 minutes off of Exit 121 on Interstate 84 between Boise and Twin Falls. Unlike in the past, there is plenty of water, air conditioning, and a comfortable area for a picnic at one of Idaho's most popular state parks for American history lovers.