Rick Steves Reveals The Best Time To Visit Ireland To Beat The Summer Crowds

Shoulder season in Ireland runs from mid-April through May, and late September through October. The weather may not be perfect, and it might rain, but it's still a great time to visit. (That said, May is considered one of the sunniest months.) In cities, you may not notice any difference in terms of what's open and available to do. For instance, the Guinness Storehouse in Dublin, home of the famous Irish beer, is a must-visit that is both indoors and doesn't have seasonal hours. Also in the capital, you can visit the incredible St. Patrick's Cathedral, which also has regular hours year-round. The Titanic Museum in Belfast, along with the SS Nomadic, is a fascinating place to check out, and while their hours differ depending on the month, they're open all year. The same goes for Blarney Castle, where you hang upside down to kiss the Blarney Stone to get the gift of gab. Steves isn't a fan of the Blarney Stone's home, but if you want to visit, you can do it all year, despite hours that shift a bit, depending on the season.

Where you may have issues during the spring and fall is in lesser-known places. Steves says, "Smaller sights (in the countryside and small towns) may be closed at the edges of shoulder season." If you're planning a trip to any of the less-populated spots, it's worth calling or emailing ahead to make sure what you want to see will be open. Plus, if the weather is fine, you may want to venture outside to see things like the Cliffs of Moher, or take the 111-mile-long Ring of Kerry drive through a gorgeous part of southwestern Ireland. In the end, Steves loves Ireland because of the people, and they're always there, no matter what the season.