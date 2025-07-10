Rick Steves Reveals The Best Time To Visit Ireland To Beat The Summer Crowds
It's hard to imagine a place that feels more magical and breathtaking than Ireland. In fact, Ireland is one of travel pro Rick Steves' favorite destinations in Europe. Whether you're visiting the fascinating Giant's Causeway in Northern Ireland, Trinity College and the Book of Kells in Dublin, or the dramatic views of Steves' favorite coastal town, Dingle, it's hard to beat this incredible place. However, the time of year you visit can make a big difference in terms of the experience you're going to have. Each season has its benefits and drawbacks, but June through early September is considered the peak season (March is also considered peak because of St. Patrick's Day). That means a lot of other people, longer lines, and making reservations. On his website, Steves says, "In summer, everything (accommodations, major sights, quality restaurants, experiences) can book up well in advance — it's wise to reserve far ahead for anything you'd like to do."
That can be even more of an issue in larger port towns like Dublin, Cork, and Belfast, as this is the season for cruise ships. If you've ever been in a tourist location when a ship (or three) comes into port, you might compare it to a swarm of locusts descending on a field. Sure, there can be daylight from 4:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., and that can be great to experience, but visiting during the shoulder season may be a better option for you if you want to beat the summer crowds.
Benefits and drawbacks of visiting Ireland in the shoulder seasons
Shoulder season in Ireland runs from mid-April through May, and late September through October. The weather may not be perfect, and it might rain, but it's still a great time to visit. (That said, May is considered one of the sunniest months.) In cities, you may not notice any difference in terms of what's open and available to do. For instance, the Guinness Storehouse in Dublin, home of the famous Irish beer, is a must-visit that is both indoors and doesn't have seasonal hours. Also in the capital, you can visit the incredible St. Patrick's Cathedral, which also has regular hours year-round. The Titanic Museum in Belfast, along with the SS Nomadic, is a fascinating place to check out, and while their hours differ depending on the month, they're open all year. The same goes for Blarney Castle, where you hang upside down to kiss the Blarney Stone to get the gift of gab. Steves isn't a fan of the Blarney Stone's home, but if you want to visit, you can do it all year, despite hours that shift a bit, depending on the season.
Where you may have issues during the spring and fall is in lesser-known places. Steves says, "Smaller sights (in the countryside and small towns) may be closed at the edges of shoulder season." If you're planning a trip to any of the less-populated spots, it's worth calling or emailing ahead to make sure what you want to see will be open. Plus, if the weather is fine, you may want to venture outside to see things like the Cliffs of Moher, or take the 111-mile-long Ring of Kerry drive through a gorgeous part of southwestern Ireland. In the end, Steves loves Ireland because of the people, and they're always there, no matter what the season.