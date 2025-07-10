Which Class Should You Book When You're Flying With Kids?

While every flyer dreams of lie-flat seats, a complimentary glass of wine, and hot towels, sometimes flying economy makes more sense when you're with children. Though it doesn't come with the fancy perks of higher classes, economy seats are economically advantageous. This rings especially true for short-haul flights, which are by definition three hours or less in the air. The cash or miles saved by foregoing fancier seats can be used toward an extra vacation or better hotel accommodations.

In addition to the genius hacks that make flying economy a lot more comfortable, the atmosphere in economy can also be much more relaxed with the presence of other families who tend to be more tolerant of toddlers intent on showing off their newly-acquired walking abilities or more understanding of crying infants and their equally frazzled parents. Though the seats are admittedly quite cramped for adults, younger kids tend to fit into them just fine, and parents of toddlers will more likely than not be cruising the aisles with their little ones anyway. Finally, some airlines offer cool perks for children, such as special activity kits, flight certificates, or small plushies.

On the downside, families flying economy bemoan the possibility of being assigned separate seats. Unless you've paid an extra fee for seat selection, you and your family members are at the mercy of the airlines' seat assignments and the kindness of strangers willing to switch seats for your comfort. The latter has sparked heated debates between travelers. As a Redditor comments, "Idk, maybe I'm going to have a terrible opinion, but you know the risk of basic economy, and it's really not fair to expect others who paid for those assigned seats to move so your family can sit together."