Los Angeles' Most Expensive Restaurant Just Became The City's First To Receive Three Michelin Stars
Three-Michelin-star restaurants are rare gems worth traveling for — whether that's across the state, across the country, or even across the world. No, really. This is the standard that the Michelin Guide itself suggests in terms of the meaning behind its stars, with one star being deserving of a visit, two stars meriting a detour, and three stars being the reason for the journey itself.
Michelin-starred restaurants are found all over the world, and may present an enticing reason to travel. Kyoto, for example, has among the most Michelin stars per capita in the world — a potentially larger draw for travelers to visit than the truly unsettling giant artifact made of human hair nestled inside its largest wooden temple.
Stateside, although a destination like Los Angeles isn't lacking for stars — Michelin or otherwise — Hollywood has earned it another very important one. Somni, the city's most expensive restaurant, just became the city's first to receive three Michelin stars. And while a visit to Los Angeles should, of course, include stopping by some of the best restaurants you can't miss according to locals, per the Michelin Guide, Somni is the main reason you should finally book that trip to Los Angeles that you've been meaning to take. That said, since Somni will set you back $495 per person for food alone, you may also need to consider other budget-friendly tips for your trip while you're there.
What to expect at Somni, and getting a reservation
Michelin stars are awarded to a restaurant specifically on the merits of its cooking, taking into account numerous factors such as ingredient quality, flavor, technique, consistency, and, interestingly, "the personality of the chef as expressed through their cuisine." You can expect, then, a revelatory experience on the plate. Somni's culinary personality, meaning "dream" in the chef's native Catalan language, "tells the story of a Spaniard in America, embracing the vibrant new surroundings, while spotlighting his Basque and Catalan roots," according to its website.
There's plenty of time for storytelling at Somni, which includes more courses than there are spots available to dine, for a meal that is easily an entire evening's worth of entertainment. According to one review, 14 diners at the chef's counter can expect more than 20 courses — from snacks to dessert — many of which highlight Spanish and Latin ingredients such as almonds, jamón ibérico, and huitlacoche. And while service isn't a factor in awarding Michelin stars, you can nonetheless expect dazzling and impeccably executed attention to detail.
If you've got the budget and the appetite, before you even book tickets to L.A., the final hurdle is getting a reservation at Somni, which can only be done via their website or on Open Table. All of the reservations for a given month are released at the beginning of the previous month. With only one seating nightly from Wednesday through Sunday at 7:30 p.m., this is only slightly less difficult than getting your own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.