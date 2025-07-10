Los Angeles' Most Expensive Restaurant Just Became The City's First To Receive Three Michelin Stars

Three-Michelin-star restaurants are rare gems worth traveling for — whether that's across the state, across the country, or even across the world. No, really. This is the standard that the Michelin Guide itself suggests in terms of the meaning behind its stars, with one star being deserving of a visit, two stars meriting a detour, and three stars being the reason for the journey itself.

Michelin-starred restaurants are found all over the world, and may present an enticing reason to travel. Kyoto, for example, has among the most Michelin stars per capita in the world — a potentially larger draw for travelers to visit than the truly unsettling giant artifact made of human hair nestled inside its largest wooden temple.

Stateside, although a destination like Los Angeles isn't lacking for stars — Michelin or otherwise — Hollywood has earned it another very important one. Somni, the city's most expensive restaurant, just became the city's first to receive three Michelin stars. And while a visit to Los Angeles should, of course, include stopping by some of the best restaurants you can't miss according to locals, per the Michelin Guide, Somni is the main reason you should finally book that trip to Los Angeles that you've been meaning to take. That said, since Somni will set you back $495 per person for food alone, you may also need to consider other budget-friendly tips for your trip while you're there.